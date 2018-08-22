+2 
psa
Buy Now

Waco country singer-songwriter Holly Tucker (right), along with a host of extras, wave to a camera high above Austin Avenue while filming a new tourism video for the Waco Convention & Visitors Bureau. The group spent the morning in front of the Waco Hippodrome Theatre on Austin Avenue.
+2 
psa
Buy Now

Robbie Pryor, better known as the Waco Pineapple, a symbol of hospitality, stands next to Troy Shaw (right) while filming the new tourism video for the Waco Convention & Visitors Bureau.
+2 
psa
Buy Now

Waco country singer-songwriter Holly Tucker, along with a host of extras, wave to a camera high above Austin Avenue while filming a new tourism video for the Waco Convention & Visitors Bureau. The group spent the morning in front of the Waco Hippodrome Theatre on Austin Avenue.
+2 
psa
Buy Now

Waco country singer-songwriter Holly Tucker (right), along with a host of extras, wave to a camera high above Austin Avenue while filming a new tourism video for the Waco Convention & Visitors Bureau. The group spent the morning in front of the Waco Hippodrome Theatre on Austin Avenue.

Recommended for you