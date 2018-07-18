Local health workers could track children with high levels of toxic lead and follow up with investigations of homes and day care establishments under a model ordinance that the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District board approved Wednesday.
The model ordinance will now go for approval to local cities, which could enforce it with Class C misdemeanor charges for property owners who refuse to clean up their environmental lead hazards.
The ordinance empowers the health district to contact parents, guardians, and consulting physicians of children whose blood lead levels exceed 5 micrograms per deciliter, the level at which lead has been shown to affect brain development.
For children with more than 10 micrograms of lead per deciliter, the district may conduct an environmental lead investigation of the child’s home, childcare facility or child-occupied facility in accordance with federal requirements. It may also request the Department of State Health Services conduct an investigation.
The ordinance requires abatement of lead hazards — typically flaking lead paint — and provides penalties for noncompliance. Property owners subject to an environmental lead investigation could face Class C misdemeanor charges if they fail to provide interim controls or abatement plans within 90 days.
The health district will seek federal grants to help fund abatements for low-income residents.
“I think it’s a great step,” said Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver, who sits on the board. “Obviously, the fact that no other city in Texas has tackled this yet indicates the difficulty of the challenges of trying to address this. But I think it’s a systematic approach to beginning to address this problem that is so devastating to many small children in the city.
“I commend the health district of taking this step, and hopefully the city councils in the county will adopt the ordinance. It’s a working process and it’ll continue to evolve as we go along. I think they’ve researched it well and taken the right steps to give us the presentation on it.”
He said he expects the Waco City Council to take up the ordinance within the next 60 days.
The district began to tackle the lead issue after an April 2017 Tribune-Herald investigation found 17 percent of tested children in the 76707 ZIP code in 2016 had lead levels above the 5 microgram standard. By contrast, Flint, Michigan, gained national notoriety when 10.6 percent of its children exceeded that limit, largely because of water contamination.
Across McLennan County in 2016, 4,398 children five years old or younger were tested for lead in their blood, and 182 of them had levels exceeding 5 micrograms, according to a health district analysis of state data. That amounts to 4.14 percent of children tested, more than double the state rate. Similar levels were found in children in the 6-14 age range.
John Kinnaird, a Waco city councilman and chairman of the health district board, stressed that Waco’s lead issue is not the result of bad water pipes but old paint. It has a high number of homes built before 1978, when lead paint was banned on the federal level. Exposure to paint dust and chips can cause brain and nervous system damage, hearing and speech problems and behavioral issues in young children.
“Given the news from Flint, Michigan, I always want to make sure that everybody understands that when we’re talking about this, there are environmental sources and sources from paint and other manufacturing products and things within the home itself, but our water is very safe,” Kinnaird said.
“We do not expect or think that any of the issues we identify in terms of lead are in any way related to our water system. We do thorough testing that is completely fine. Even though we’ve said that ad nauseam, whenever we’re talking about potential sources, it’s very important to make that abundantly clear, that that is not anything that is even remotely in the realm of possibility.”
Local lead issues were in the news again last month, when the Environmental Protection Agency reached a settlement with Magnolia Homes, the business empire owned by “Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines. The EPA found the business mishandled lead paint during home renovations aired on national television. The company agreed to pay a $40,000 fine and conduct $160,000 worth of local lead abatement work.
Magnolia spokesman John Marsciano did not respond to a request for comment on the model ordinance. Health district spokeswoman Kelly Craine said Magnolia was not involved in the crafting of the ordinance or discussions surrounding it.
Craine said no Texas cities have ordinances about lead paint, and it was a “daunting process” to determine whether cities may legally write them.
“The goal is not to punish people,” Craine said. “But the goal is to improve our environment, not only for today, but to improve the environment for the future. If we eliminate the lead source, if we correct the lead source, then we’ve not only helped the people living in that home, as an example, but we’ve also improved that environment so when other people come into that home, or if someone else lives in that home in 15, 20 years, they will be living in an environment that’s lead-free.”