As Waco’s first Ironman guests start pouring into town ahead of Sunday’s event, local officials are eyeing the condition of the Brazos River slated to host the triathlon’s swim.
Fortunately, Ironman competitors are used to weather affecting their races and will not let whatever happens with the swimming portion dampen their spirits, said Will Phipps, executive director of the Greater Waco Sports Commission. If conditions force officials to cancel the swim, it would be the fourth or fifth Ironman event this year forced to do so, he said.
The organization will continue to monitor conditions and email participants once the decision is made, Phipps said.
The Brazos River rose to 22.2 feet downstream of downtown Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. The river remains about 5 feet below flood stage, but the higher-than-usual water level has inundated boat ramps and portions of the riverwalk, forcing them to remain closed since early last week.
The river is forecast to remain at about 21 feet through Monday.
The area has been in drought all year, and the flooding starting weeks ahead of a major event rolling into town is simply bad timing, Phipps said.
“It’s just unbelievable,” he said.
Officials from multiple agencies are checking the river’s conditions leading up to the event, and every other aspect of the triathlon is shaping up great, even the weekend’s beautiful weather forecast, Phipps said.
The inaugural Ironman 70.3 Waco replaces the Austin race on the Ironman schedule. Participants are scheduled to stage at Indian Springs Park, then head into a 1.2-mile rectangular swim in the Brazos River, starting almost directly below the Waco Suspension Bridge. Participants will then cover a 56-mile, single-loop bike route and a 13.1-mile double-loop run.
Ironman 70.3 events are known as “half Ironmans” because the 70.3 miles they cover is half the distance of a full Ironman triathlon. Waco’s event is expected to bring in 3,000 participants, plus friends and family, and the city has a contract to host for five years.
Rain is not in the forecast for the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
But water being released from upstream dams is the driving factor in the river’s flow, said Frank Patterson, McLennan County Emergency Management Coordinator. Officials are monitoring that speed and other factors, including the presence of debris in the river, Patterson said.
“There’s a number of considerations other than just straight speed and release,” Patterson said.
River levels through Waco are expected to remain close to where they are for the next couple of weeks, said Michael Champagne, lead park ranger for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Lake Waco.
The three Corps flood control lakes upstream of Waco — Lake Waco, Lake Whitney and Lake Aquilla — are releasing as much as they can without causing flooding on the Brazos, Champagne said.
“Our intent is to take care of the dams but also not release so much water that it makes people uncomfortable downstream,” he said. “We’re going to try to keep the river where it is right now between Waco, Whitney and Aquilla.”
He said Lake Waco is still taking in more water than it’s letting out, but with low rain chances in the next week, the lake level could start to fall quickly. Lake Waco was about 20 feet higher than its normal elevation of 462 feet as of Thursday evening.