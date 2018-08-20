Student identification cards could soon double as bus passes on the Waco Transit system under a program the city of Waco and Waco Independent School District are set to approve this week.
Under the proposal, Waco ISD would pay the city of Waco $15,000 a year through 2021 to allow free rides on existing fixed-route buses for students needing rides to extracurricular activities, off-campus classes, after-school jobs or other obligations.
The Waco City Council will consider the deal at its 6 p.m. meeting Tuesday at the Waco Convention Center's Bosque Theater, and the Waco ISD school board will follow suit at its 7 p.m. meeting Thursday at the Waco ISD Conference Center. If approved, the policy will go into effect Friday.
WISD spokesman Kyle DeBeer said the policy, championed by Superintendent A. Marcus Nelson, is not intended to replace school buses. He said it will give another transportation option for students who care for siblings or need transportation to Saturday academic events.
“We think this opens up a lot of opportunities for students,” DeBeer said.
The service was offered to students during the 2013-14 school year on a pilot basis, focused on getting students to school and improving attendance. During that school year, which did not include summer months, Waco ISD students took 18,786 trips.
Allen Hunter, general manager of the Waco Transit system, said that by the end of the trial program, officials learned attendance numbers remained about the same.
And by the time more students knew the program existed after two semesters, it was slated to end, he said. The transit system expects between 19,000 and 22,000 trips will be taken over the course of the next calendar year. The program will be evaluated each year, Hunter said.
“We’re going to focus on service and trying to support the schools in making sure the transportation is available anytime it's needed, not just in the morning and the afternoon when students are going to school and coming back,” Hunter said “… This way here, hopefully, it’ll best accommodate the schedules that everybody has.”
Waco Transit buses won’t be used for field trips or other special events.
“The world becomes a much smaller place if you don’t have transportation available to you,” Hunter said.