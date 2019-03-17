The Waco City Council on Tuesday will consider a $3.6 million deal for pavement, curb and gutter improvements along Old Hewitt Road, Bagby Avenue and New Road.
The project, covering fewer than 2 miles of city streets, is set to be awarded to the Lorena-based contractor Big Creek Construction Ltd.
The improvements to Old Hewitt Road would be between Imperial Drive and U.S. Highway 84. Improvements to Bagby Avenue would be between New Rod and State Highway 6, and improvements to New Road would be near Franklin Avenue.
The project will be funded through the city’s street improvement program and is expected to be complete by October, according to the city. The council is scheduled to consider the project during its meeting Tuesday. There will be a work session at 3 p.m. and a business session at 6 p.m., both in the Bosque Theater in the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
The council will also consider a contract with Walker Partners LLC for work on the conversion of Washington Avenue into a two-way street.
The deal worth $102,000 calls for preliminary design, topographic surveying, landscape architecture design and franchise utility coordination, according to the city.
The council this month capped years of discussion by formally voting to convert Washington Avenue, from Fifth Street to 18th Street, into a two-way street.
Work on the project itself will go to bid this summer. Backers are expected to petition the downtown Tax Increment Financing Zone board at a later date for funding for a raised median that will protect a two-way bike lane on one side of the road.
In other business, the council is expected to formally approve almost $7.4 million in TIF money for an Embassy Suites hotel at 301 S. Second St. and a parking garage that will include public spots.
City planning director Clint Peters will also present a set of compatibility standards for shipping containers used for commercial or residential structures.