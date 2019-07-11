Waco attorney and District 4 Waco City Councilman Dillon Meek has been named Baylor’s Young Lawyer of the Year.
Meek received the award from Baylor Law School Dean Brad Toben at the Waco City Council meeting June 18 at Waco Convention Center’s Bosque Theater.
Toben said Meek’s exceptional record of professional and public service exemplified the criteria for the honor.
The Young Lawyer of the Year Award was created in 1995 to recognize an outstanding graduate under 40 years of age who has brought honor and distinction to Baylor Law and to the legal profession. Recipients of the award are selected by the Baylor Law Alumni Association.
“The excellent education I received from thoughtful and intentional professors and staff has made me better,” Meek said. “I am very humbled to receive this award. Waco is in a time of great opportunity and on the cusp of even greater things. It’s a blessing and an honor to serve this community.”
A native of Edna, a small town northeast of Victoria, Meek has called Waco home since he arrived at Baylor University as an undergraduate in 2003, studying political science.
He started law school in 2007 and after graduating from Baylor Law in 2010, Meek worked for Haley & Olson, representing municipal clients, energy companies, and financial institutions in litigation.
He later took a position with Rydell Capital, an investment firm based in Waco where he serves as Rydell’s general counsel and investment manager. He has served as the District 4 council member, an elected volunteer position, since 2015. Meek’s council district includes downtown Waco and the historic central Waco neighborhoods.
He and his wife, Lindsey, have two children, Mabry Jo and Davis.