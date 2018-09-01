Though Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver is reluctant to declare a front-runner among the two potential sites for the city’s next landfill, he said city leaders have fixed their gazes on the tract near the intersection of State Highway 31 and TK Parkway the city bought last month.
In a recent interview, city leaders made their case for the first time that a landfill there would not impose on the daily lives of residents in eastern McLennan County and neighboring Limestone County.
Deaver, City Manager Wiley Stem III, Solid Waste Director Anna Dunbar and Public Works Director Chuck Dowdell said they are taking deliberate steps to ease the concerns of the site’s opponents, including creating an enlarged buffer zone, making safety improvements to the intersection, developing a wildlife conservation plan and planning for modern waste management practices.
“I don’t know where we can go with the landfill where there won’t be some neighbors, and those neighbors are going to be concerned,” Deaver said. “We’re trying to listen to every concern that they express. We’re trying to figure out how we can best deal with those. And we know that we can’t deal with all of them, but there are some things that we can do to make the project better for them, and that’s what we’re trying to do.”
The council will vote on a $3.2 million purchase Tuesday of a 772-acre tract next to the 502 acres the city bought last month. About 80 percent of the added land would be a buffer between the active landfill and neighbors. The rest would be part of the active landfill, if the site is chosen.
The site off Old Lorena Road near Highway 84 that the city originally proposed, adjacent to the Waco Regional Landfill expected to be full in about five years, also drew criticism from neighbors. Nearby residents even filed a lawsuit that remains pending in state district court.
“We have not yet said that we’re not going to put it on the Old Lorena Road site,” Deaver said. “We are pursuing this permit right now on the TK Parkway site, and as you know, this thing takes shifts and turns, and we don’t know until we get a permit, whether we’re going to get a permit. And so that’s the reason we’ve left the option open for Old Lorena Road.”
The date of the final decision is unknown. If the process “goes south,” the city could be forced to use a commercial landfill, which would cause garbage rates to increase dramatically, Deaver said.
The two sites
The TK Parkway site is larger, less populated and deeper into the yearslong permitting process than the Old Lorena Road site. The city has submitted a permit application for the TK Parkway site to the Texas Commisison on Environmental Quality, though it has not for the Old Lorena Road site. It has done preliminary work for the Old Lorena site but it is unclear when or if it will submit an application.
But the TK Parkway site would cost the city of Waco almost $2 million more in infrastructure and another $2.4 million more in annual hauling costs. New trucks will also be brought on, as part of a normal replacement schedule.
Monthly residential solid waste fees are now $14.20 each month, lower than other Central Texas cities, consultants have told the council. That would jump to $17.43, still considered an average price, with the TK Parkway site. Deaver said he has received one email from a constituent concerned about that potential hike, and that council members have reported that constituents living on fixed incomes would accept the increase for the good of the city.
The city’s pursuit of the buffer zone is largely a response to local concerns surrounding the 200-plot TK Cemetery. The city’s permit application for the site shows landfill units about 200 feet away. Those units would likely move farther away with the additional land.
“We have been listening to the neighbors,” Stem said. “We do know several people in the public hearings brought up the cemetery. We’re very sensitive to that. We went out there and looked at it, and talked to some of the neighbors next door. We’d like to shift a little bit that way.”
The buffer could also benefit wildlife. Opponents of the site have said bald eagles could face dangerous conditions around a landfill. A wildlife study submitted in the city’s permit application identified the Texas horned lizard and timber rattlesnake, both listed as threatened by state authorities, as potentially having habitats at the 502-acre site, despite their absence on official visits. The city agreed to allow relocation surveys and other steps to preserve them, if the site is selected.
“I can tell you at the sites that I have been, the greatest abundance of natural wildlife was around our facilities because we created these natural buffers,” said Dowdell, who has operated landfills near both metropolitan and rural areas. “And as development starts to take place, moving out and moving away trees and forests and natural niches for these natural wildlife, they go to the place that has those nice buffers. It sounds a little strange, but that’s my experience.”
The depiction of the landfill may also be misconstrued by its opponents, they said.
“Modern landfills are dry tombs for your trash,” said Dunbar, a former official with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. “That’s the way they’re designed, to be dry tombs for your trash. It’s not a horrific, awful place on fire with trimethyl double-death flowing off of it.”
Trash delivered to landfills is inspected for dangerous elements as it is being delivered and compacted, and it is covered per state standards. Dowdell said a quarter-acre of trash would be exposed during a given day at the new site.
“Every day, it’s like you’re working with putty,” Dowdell said. “It just gets smaller and smaller and smaller.”
The TK Parkway site has a lifespan of 30 to 40 years, and the total space where trash is placed would not be significantly larger than the Waco Regional Landfill, which serves 11 counties, Dowdell said. Disposal rates are increasing steadily, raising the stakes for city leaders to commit to a site, Deaver said.
Deaver said he expects the city landfill would still serve 11 counties. The area is the geographic center of the Heart of Texas Council of Governments, which is charged with regional solid waste planning, he said.
“We’re going to operate a highly technologically advanced landfill,” Dowdell said. “It’s going to have a containment system that will be above the industry standard because we pick the best materials. We have very credible and experienced engineers that do this design work. We care about the sites we operate. We don’t just build them and don’t look. We look. The personnel that we have are highly trained for that.”
Ideally, landfills would remain completely dry. At the TK Parkway site, storm water would be diverted around it, and runoff would be directed to ponds, Dowdell said. Water that seeps through the garbage, known as leachate, would go into a specialized collection center and sent on for treatment.
“You’re just not allowed, under any permit, to release water that’s come into contact with garbage,” Stem said.
Opponents of the site there have also cited traffic concerns at the intersection of State Highway 31 and TK Parkway.
Deaver said the highway is designed for an overpass, and talks with the Texas Department of Transportation and state lawmakers will aim for that priority. In the interim, acceleration lanes heading toward Waco and deceleration lanes to the landfill site would be built, along with lighting TK Parkway at the entrance point. Deaver also said the city is asking for more information about the crashes that have happened there.
Stem, who used to live in a rural area east of Waco, said people in small communities “tend to look more at what people do than what they say.”
He said the Bull Hide treatment plant east of Lorena is an example of the city’s care of an operation in a rural area.
The cases for each potential landfill site will ultimately be made as the permitting process continues, Deaver said. What would determine the final decision could still be unknown as city leaders and consultants study the sites.
“We’ll just have to see how this goes as we work through it,” he said.