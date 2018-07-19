Driverless vehicles buzzing down Franklin Avenue toward Waco City Hall, hauling freight on Interstate 35 or linking tourists to Magnolia Market at the Silos may sound far-fetched, but the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization is taking the notion seriously enough to pursue an action plan.
An MPO subcommittee took the initial steps Thursday talk strategy and discuss ways to embrace the technology. MPO Director Chris Evilia cited a San Francisco Bay-based study suggesting autonomous vehicles may become available for general purchase within three years.
“No, this is not pie in the sky,” Waco City Councilman and subcommittee Chairman John Kinnaird said after the meeting. “It is something other communities already are exploring and it is a trend that needs to be thought through at the local level. I believe it is a means of transportation that could see significant adoption within 10 to 20 years.”
Evilia said the Dallas-Fort Worth area has become a hotbed of autonomous vehicle activity and testing. The U.S. Department of Transportation has included Texas among 10 sites nationally where business and government can test the technology, according to the Dallas Morning News. The cities of Frisco, Arlington, Austin, Bryan and Houston are heavily involved.
Autonomous vehicles likely would mean safer streets, and occupants would be more free to enjoy the travel experience, Evilia said.
“But one of the challenges is recognizing pedestrians, and it takes time to get stopped,” he said. “These vehicles use infrared technology to detect heat, and in Waco today, it was 105 to 106 degrees, meaning bodies are cooler than the ambient temperature. It may not see you.”
An autonomous Uber vehicle struck and killed a woman walking on a roadway in Tempe, Arizona, earlier this year, prompting Uber to discontinue its testing program there and in San Francisco, Toronto, and Pittsburgh.
A discussion arose Thursday about the ethical dilemma facing technicians who program autonomous vehicles to take evasive action to avoid pedestrians, though the move may put vehicle occupants at risk of injury or death.
Evilia also said the vehicles will generate data that could be a target for misuse.
“I think it is safe to say someone is going to know where you are going and where you have been. This could lead to cyberattacks and privacy concerns,” he said.
Sellers of autonomous vehicles may discourage or forbid their use on pothole-pocked streets with fading signs and striping, he said.
Waco Transit general manager Allen Hunter said mechanics already are in short supply, and new technology will bring new maintenance challenges. Technicians for autonomous vehicles “would have to be a cross between a mechanic and an IT professional.”
Subcommittee members agreed to recruit more to join them, including car dealers and representatives of business and industry.
“If these cars pursue the ‘most efficient’ routes within a geographic area, and one recommends that a vehicle travel, say, Austin Avenue instead of Franklin Avenue, there are those on Franklin Avenue who will not be pleased,” Evilia said.
Side issues the subcommittee will bring up at future meetings include the loss of revenue from traffic fines, state highway laws and a discussion of how many accidents involving autonomous vehicles the public would find acceptable. Eventually, with public input, the subcommittee hopes to address autonomous vehicles in the area’s 25-year transportation plan.
“According to a New York study, people tend to overestimate the value of planning for this in the short term and underestimate it in the long-run,” Evilia siad. “We will revisit this matter often and constantly reassess.”