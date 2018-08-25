Public sentiment against a proposed city of Waco landfill site in eastern McLennan County has scuttled negotiations for a pipeline between Waco and two rural water suppliers, leading them to seek Mart water instead to solve their problems with high arsenic levels.
Axtell Water Supply Corp. and Elk-Oak Lake (EOL) Water Supply Corp. are looking to buy water from nearby Prairie Hill Water Supply Corp., which entered into a memorandum of understanding Friday to buy 388,000 gallons a day from the city of Mart.
Axtell and EOL have levels of naturally occurring arsenic in their groundwater that exceed state and federal safety thresholds. They been among the potential users of a proposed regional pipeline from Waco, costing an estimated $8 million to $9 million, that would allow them to dilute the arsenic to safe levels.
Mart officials said Friday that they don't have enough surplus water to sell directly to Axtell and EOL, but engineers will study whether the Prairie Hill contract would provide enough water to also serve those two suppliers.
At a meeting of the Axtell WSC board Tuesday, customers and community leaders made their preference clear: Get help from anyone but Waco.
About 40 people attended the two-hour meeting at Axtell High School, begging the water board to seek alternatives to buying water from the city of Waco because of its efforts to build a landfill three miles to the east of Axtell.
“Everyone’s fearful, and that’s driving a lot of this, and we don’t trust the other source,” Axtell Independent School District Superintendent J.R. Proctor said.
The trust, he said, was broken July 31, when the Waco City Council approved the $1.8 million purchase of more than 502 acres on TK Parkway and filed a landfill permit application with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for the site.
Axtell Water Supply Corp. has been under regulatory pressure for years to lower arsenic amounts in its drinking water, and the supplier has until year's end to present an arsenic reduction plan to the TCEQ or face fines, board president Chuck White said. EOL is in the same position and has agreed to coordinate with Axtell on a solution.
White said Axtell and Waco water officials have met regularly over the past two years about building a pipeline to Axtell, which would allow the small water supplier to blend Lake Waco water with groundwater to reduce arsenic levels.
It wasn’t until last week, White said, that the board learned there might be another option.
Mart steps in
That option came from the small town of Mart, some 12 miles away. Mart recently won a U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development grant that will allow a $17.5 million overhaul of the city’s water system. The project, set to be complete by 2020, includes doubling the size of the city’s water treatment facility, Mayor Pro Tem Henry Witt III told the board during the meeting.
Witt said Prairie Hill has negotiated to buy Mart's entire wholesale allotment of 388,000 gallons per day, which will help Prairie Hill deal with its own arsenic issue. Witt said Mart officials have blended water from its reservoir, Lake Mart, for 40 years, so they know blending works.
Lake Mart, which is adjacent to Tradinghouse Creek Lake, is about halfway between Axtell and Mart and is close to the service area of Prairie Hill Water Supply Corp., Witt noted. He said building a pipeline from the Lake Mart treatment plant to the Prairie Hill connection point could cost less than $1 million.
Prairie Hill's service area, in turn, is adjacent to Axtell Water Supply's service area, and it would be cheaper to connect between those systems than to build a pipeline to Waco, Witt said.
Axtell water board members Tuesday agreed they need to meet with Prairie Hill and Mart leaders to discuss options and determine if there’s enough water for all entities.
“It’s 7:22, we could make the call tonight,” Proctor said to applause, as residents offered him their phones.
Arsenic is a naturally occurring heavy metal found in groundwater in various parts of Texas, including parts of the Southern Trinity aquifer east of Waco. Consuming too much arsenic over a period of years can cause health problems, according to the TCEQ website.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's "maximum contaminant level" for arsenic in drinking water is 0.010 milligrams per liter, or 10 parts per billion. The EPA adopted that rate in 2001, lowering it from the previous standard for arsenic in drinking water from the old standard of 50 parts per billion.
Public reports show that Axtell and EOL water have arsenic levels of about 15 parts per billion.
The city of Waco has offered to sell Axtell up to 2 million gallons of water a day to help resolve the arsenic issue, Waco City Manager Wiley Stem III said. However, if the community opts to go another way, that’s fine, Stem said.
“We have the water to help them if they choose to go another direction that’s not a problem with us,” Stem said. “We want to support them in a solution, but they don’t have to get our water to do that if there are other options available to them.”
Asked to respond to Axtell residents' accusations about a lack of transparency in the landfill siting process, Stem said, “I think our mayor has addressed those.”
Waco currently supplies water to 44,000 customers and has contracts to provide water to Texas State Technical College, Lacy Lakeview, West, Bellmead, Woodway, Hewitt and Robinson, he said.
White, who has served on the Axtell water board 20 years, said the Axtell and EOL boards will work together on a unified solution to their arsenic issues. Together, the two water suppliers average 330,000 gallons of water a day, and a peak day is about 507,000 gallons, White said. White said he called a Prairie Hill water board official Wednesday and agreed to discuss a water purchase with Prairie Hill officials.
The big picture
Meanwhile, an 18-month McLennan County water study is in its final draft form as area leaders work on a plan to preserve the declining Trinity Aquifer as a water source, McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said.
“One of our main goals is groundwater from Southern Trinity," Felton said. "From what information we have, there’s a limited life to it. There’s a possibility that its life is as little as a couple of generations."
The plan details ways to get water to areas of the county that solely rely on wells, such as Axtell, and provide them options for blending, Felton said.
“The solution to pollution is dilution,” Felton said. “You have to dilute the water with water that does not have arsenic.”
The plan, once complete, can be used to apply for state and federal grants for pipeline projects small communities might not be able to afford otherwise, Felton said.
The idea that Mart could become a water distributor in McLennan County achieves a lot of goals, Felton said.
“I support their plans,” Felton said. “Any way you can ensure you’ve got clean water available to you.”
The report details how surface water could be shipped from Waco to Riesel, Elk, Mart and Axtell to help lower arsenic levels, Stem said. It proposes one pipeline to Riesel, another to Axtell and one toward Leroy, he said.
“By the time you build a pipeline and then pay for the water you’re talking about some pretty hefty water bills out there,” Stem said.
Stem said the city of Waco itself is well-positioned to meet its own water needs, using less than half of the water it has reserved in Lake Waco.