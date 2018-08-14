The Waco City Council next week will consider approving more than $3.7 million worth of improvements to the stretch of Lake Shore Drive between Wooded Acres Drive and 19th Street.
The plan calls for pavement improvements with new striping and slightly narrower lanes intended to calm traffic speeds. It also includes bridge repairs, curb and gutter replacements and vehicle detection cameras to govern traffic signals.
The street work would be funded by the city’s 2018-19 street improvement program, which is expected to contain more than $17.2 million when the council also approves the budget on Aug. 21. About $255,000 in balances from the 2017-18 wastewater improvement plan would fund utility line improvements associated with the street work.
Jim Reed, a city engineering capital program manager, unveiled the plan to the council’s budget and audit committee Tuesday at City Hall.
“I think it’s a great chance for us to go back and define our roadway system with how it should be used,” Reed said. “The wider you get, the faster people go.”
The $3.7 million price tag came in about $400,000 less than a traffic engineering estimate, he said. Work would begin late this year and end by June 2019.
Reed said his original plan was to rehabilitate Lake Shore Drive from Wooded Acres Drive to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, but the stretch with its northernmost point at the Cedar Ridge neighborhood required more immediate attention.
The segments rated the most poorly by pavement inspectors were between Hillcrest Drive and Forrester Lane; and between Stewart Drive and Airport Road.
Some 13,200 vehicles use that stretch on a daily basis, he said.
Among the daily motorists is Bobby Wheat, pulpit manager at Lake Shore Drive Church of Christ.
“Lake Shore Drive needs all the help it can get,” Wheat said. “The pavement is rough, and any improvement would be helpful.”
Councilman Jim Holmes, whose district includes the affected stretch of Lake Shore Drive, showed initial support for the plan and said his constituents have resorted to name-calling while discussing the road.
“People call it ‘Lack Shore Drive’ because it lacks in asphalt,” Holmes said.
Lake Shore Drive will remain open throughout the project, Reed said. The construction zone will be divided into three segments, with crews working on one segment at a time. Affected property owners will receive a notice from the public works team indicating work beginning within at least 48 hours.
Reed also said he would like to schedule a public input session on the project within the next 30 days.
He hoped the stretch of Lake Shore Drive from 19th Street to Martin Luther King Boulevard could be improved by the 2020-21 fiscal year. That road segment, which carries about 15,300 daily vehicles, could cost some $1.27 million to improve.
“We still think that’s a very important stretch of road,” Reed said. “There’s been some development that’s been put in there where we’re starting to have a little bit of pavement separation that's going on, especially next to the curb and gutters. We’re going to keep an eye on that section.”