Waco and McLennan County leaders are prepping for long-term projects aimed at improving traffic congestion, the entrepreneurship environment, tourism and mental health treatment options for veterans.
Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver and McLennan County Judge Scott Felton outlined the past years’ accomplishments and upcoming work for about 250 area leaders, professionals, educators and elected officials gathered Tuesday at Ridgewood Country Club for the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce’s annual State of the City & County event.
Work is expected to start early next year on a $300 million expansion of Interstate 35 from 12th Street to North Loop 340, half of the interstate expansion planned for South Loop 340 to North Loop 340. The expansion was originally pitched as a single project, and several elected officials recently spent time in Austin working with Texas Department of Transportation officials on possibilities for getting the southern portion of the project funded, Deaver said.
Each phase is expected to last up to five years, and overlapping them would minimize the length of the disruption, he said.
Meanwhile, an effort by multiple agencies, Start Up Waco, is filling a gap in local services, Deaver said. For too long, the area has lost entrepreneurs and recent college graduates to other cities, and the new effort will help foster startup growth and offer support to entrepreneurs, Deaver said.
“We have not had the support systems in place for a truly vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem,” he said. “We’re trying to fill the gaps in support systems for entrepreneurs.”
Deaver included in his presentation several moves the city has made in the past year, including allocating $17 million for street improvements for the fiscal year; implementing body-worn cameras for Waco police officers; making progress on an $11 million replacement of the century-old Hillcrest Drive ground storage tank; and the $5 million decision to purchase the 25th Street Theatre to turn it into a fire station.
Local tourism visits continue to break records, between various attractions and the more than 250 permitted events just in Waco, Deaver said.
Those visitors are helping to fund a project being led by the county, Felton said.
In the 1980s, area leaders looked at a way to create a venue project in McLennan County, he said.
“Every time it came up there was some obstacle,” he said. “All of a sudden the stars lined up.”
Plans continue for the revitalization of a 60-acre site anchored by the Extraco Events Center. McLennan County voters approved countywide venue taxes on hotel stays and car rentals to pay for the project. The taxes for the first year generated more than $2.2 million, Felton said.
“We really look for that to grow due to the increased hotel rooms being built right now and increased hotel rates,” Felton said.
The first construction for the project will be an 80,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art multipurpose Expo Center that will connect to the existing coliseum and host multiple indoor sports, including volleyball, basketball and archery, Felton said.
Felton also discussed another project that has long been under consideration.
The county will soon begin implementing a specialty court to handle veterans with mental health-related issues, after the recent hire of David Hodges to fill a newly-created position of a general associate judge. Veterans often face unique challenges, he said. Almost 700 veterans were booked into the McLennan County Jail in 2016, and about 675 were booked in last year, Felton said. The specialty court will help veterans find the services they need, which will also help reduce costs of housing inmates, Felton said.
“We’re taking a more aggressive approach on how we handle that population,” he said.
The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce will host a State of the State luncheon Nov. 28, when state elected officials will discuss priorities for the 86th Legislative Session next year. On Dec. 3, the chamber will host State of the Nation, when U.S. Rep. Bill Flores will discuss what the business community can expect in 2019.
For more information on the upcoming events, go to wacochamber.com.