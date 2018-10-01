After school every day, over 1,000 homeless students in the Waco Independent School District return home to someone else’s home, a motel or even a car.
Local housing officials were hoping this year to take a big leap toward housing those students and other homeless residents through a federal voucher program. But they will have to settle for baby steps.
This spring, the Waco Housing Authority applied for 200 housing vouchers through HUD’s Mainstream Voucher Program, which is meant to house homeless families and individuals up to 61 years old. The authority teamed up with the Heart of Texas Region MHMR, the Family Abuse Center, and Waco ISD to identify the housing needs.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development granted vouchers through the program — but only 35, not the 200 requested.
Waco Housing Authority CEO Milet Hopping attributed the shortfall to cuts to HUD over the years that have restricted the number of available housing vouchers.
“But we’re also grateful to have something,” she said. “That’ll be 35 more families or people who will be helped in this manner.”
It was the first time the agency will receive HUD funds through this particular program, Hopping said.
“It’s just a drop in the bucket because Waco ISD has 1,000 (homeless students) — just them,” she said. “Every little bit helps. Every drop raises the lake.”
The agency cannot use the vouchers until Nov. 1, but the Housing Authority is accepting applications and referrals in order to have families ready to move in next month.
The application process also highlighted the difference between local and federal definitions of homelessness. Waco ISD’s definition includes families couch-surfing or living in a hotel, while HUD’s definition does not. By HUD’s definition, about 180 people are considered homeless or soon-to-be homeless, according to the Homeless Management Inventory System’s weekly count of people staying at shelters throughout McLennan County.
The same issue applies to clients of the Heart of Texas Region MHMR, who are typically low income and often in need of housing. The agency works to find homes for qualified patients because a lack of stable housing could exacerbate a patient’s mental health condition.
“We do a lot for homeless because we understand that it is a huge need and an integral part of their overall well being,” MHMR Program Director Shaun Lee said. “It’s a place for them to put their medicine, decompress, a place of their own. They get a feeling of joy and completeness having their own place.”
But some HUD programs exclude people from applying for homeless housing relief if a person is doubled up at a friend’s house, staying in hotels, a felon or a person with a history of eviction.
“They (HUD) have a very complicated process for trying to prove that someone is actually homeless,” said Melissa Ishio, Family Abuse Center director of case management Melissa Ishio.
And although agencies like the Heart of Texas Region MHMR can keep track of people in need of housing through the Homeless Management Inventory System, it can be difficult to contact a homeless individual once housing does come available.
“That’s a constant struggle,” Lee said. “If it’s the end of the month and they don’t have food, they’re going to buy food rather than pay for the phone. The phone is one of the first things to go.”
Stagnant wages and rising rents in the Waco area have put more pressure on low-income people looking for housing, social service agencies report.
The average 840-square-foot apartment in Waco costs $970, according to RentCafe, a company that analyzes nationwide market trends.
“One of our big problems we’re facing is that the government tells us that we cannot rent an apartment above a certain amount,” said Ishio, the Family Abuse Center official. “One family may only qualify for $600 for a two-bedroom apartment, but it’s getting more and more challenging to find an apartment to meet those standards.”
Further complicating the hunt for housing, many domestic violence victims arrive at the shelter with little or no possessions and often without basic identification, Ishio said.
“A lot of times when they come in they really come in with nothing,” she said. “A lot of times they have to quit their jobs because their abuser knows where they work. They literally have to start from square one. Find a job and start over. … It’s difficult. ”
The need for affordable housing in Waco far exceeds the supply of affordable housing, she said.
“The (affordable) apartments that are available are fewer and fewer,” she said. “It’s a real problem.”