The city of Hewitt will have three contested city council races on its May 4 ballot and will see representation change in at least three of the four council positions whose terms are expiring.
Two incumbents chose not to file for re-election, and one is running for a different seat. Former council members and city employees have tossed their hats in the ring, and multiple people filed on the Friday deadline to join the race. The last day to register to vote is April 4.
Mayor Ed Passalugo did not file for re-election to his Ward 3 seat. He could not be reached for comment Friday night. Two other familiar faces will face off for the spot.
Erica Bruce, who holds the at-large council seat, decided to run for the Ward 3 position.
Bruce, a toxicologist and Baylor University medical researcher, will run against A.C. “Tony” Martinez, who owns Alameda Holsters. Martinez and Bruce both ran for the at-large seat in a November special election along with six other candidates. Bruce won the most votes in the eight-way race and beat Betty Orton in a runoff in December.
Shortly after announcing his candidacy for that seat, Martinez alleged city employees acted out of racism when he was told he needed an appointment for a tour of a city building.
Meanwhile, five people have filed to run for the at-large seat this time.
Retired attorney Mike Field, 74, was the latest to file for the seat.
Field, who has been a Hewitt resident since 1992, said he has 30 years of experience in the public sector and believes his work experience has given him the maturity of judgment necessary to bring valuable decision-making skills to the council.
“A capable city manager and a long-time city attorney have been fired,” he said. “The Texas Rangers are conducting an investigation into possible open meeting violations. Several city employees have filed hostile work environment complaints with the Texas Workforce Commission. Many of these unfortunate occurrences could have been avoided or at least ameliorated by more thoughtful actions by the council.”
The other four candidates include former council member Kurt Krakowian, owner of Texas Variety Entertainment and an actor; former Hewitt City Manager Adam Miles; Michael S. Bancale, Texas Farm Bureau administrator of systems and procedures; and Orton, a retired city secretary.
Former mayor and longtime council member Charles D. “Charlie” Turner is challenging incumbent Travis Bailey for his Ward 1 seat.
Turner and Bailey are no strangers to each other. They have faced off in council elections a few times, most recently in May 2015, when Bailey won his second term with 96 votes, 58 percent of ballots cast in the race.
Turner, 67, a Friends for Life charity money manager specialist, said he was first elected in 1981 and served about 22 years on the city council, including nine terms as mayor. He now serves on the planning and zoning commission.
“I’ve basically represented Hewitt since 1981 in some form or fashion,” Turner said.
Bailey, who retired as a McLennan County constable in 2012, said he wants to continue serving the city.
The city council votes on which council member will serve as mayor after the election.
Ward 2 incumbent James Vidrine opted to not seek re-election.
Political newcomer Matthew Mevis, an environmental analyst for the city of Waco Water Quality Laboratory, is the only person who filed for the position.
Bellmead
The city of Bellmead will have one contested race after Precinct 2 council member Travis Gibson drew an opponent.
Precinct 1 council member Alfreda Love and Precinct 5 council member Doss Youngblood each filed for re-election and did not draw challengers.
Gibson, an educator and coach, will run against Ioan Faur, an equipment tech, who has lived in Bellmead 16 years. Faur said this is his first time running for public office.
“My goal is to make our city better than it is right now,” Faur said.
Gibson was elected to the council in May 2015 and re-elected in 2017.
Waco
The city of Waco will have one contested race in May.
Incumbent council member Dillon Meek, an attorney, drew challenger Nicholas St. John, a Baylor University physics lab technician.
Hector Sabido, general sales manager for Prophecy Media Group LLC and board chairman for the nonprofit Inspiracion, will be the new council member for District 2. The district’s longtime representative on the council, Alice Rodriguez, did not file for re-election. She has represented District 2 since 2005 and also held the District 2 seat from 1991 to 2001.
Incumbent Jim Holmes will continue representing District 5 after not drawing a challenger.
Waco council members serve two-year terms.
Waco ISD
Two Waco Independent School District board incumbents, Angela Tekell and Allen Sykes, both filed for re-election and did not draw any challengers. Tekell, an attorney, represents District 4, and Sykes, senior vice president and wealth and trust adviser at Extraco Banks, represents District 5.
Midway ISD
The Midway ISD board of trustees will have one contested race come May.
Incumbent Ivan Green, who has been on the board in Place 6 since 2000, will face off against Andrew Popejoy, a physician. Green is the vice chairman and chief administrative officer for Extraco Banks.
Board incumbents Pam Watts and Rick Tullis filed for re-election, and neither drew challengers.
Watts, a writer and speaker, has held Place 5 since 2016. Tullis, president of the engineering and contracting company Capstone Mechanical, has held Place 7 since 2013.
A full list of countywide candidate filings was not available late Friday.