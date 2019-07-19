Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured

Hawaiian Falls tees up new fun

  • 1 min to read
20190720_loc_hula_island_jl

Claire Jouvenat, 6, of Plano, sinks her ball at the miniature putting green at Hula Island, which opened Friday at Hawaiian Falls water park. The two-acre section has picnic areas, hammocks, cabanas and beach volleyball.

 Staff photo — Jerry Larson

Claire Jouvenat, 6, of Plano, sinks her ball at the miniature putting green at Hula Island, which opened Friday at Hawaiian Falls water park. The two-acre section has picnic areas, hammocks, cabanas and beach volleyball.

Tags

Recommended for you