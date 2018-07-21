It’s not easy being a Bornean orangutan in the 21st century.
These shy creatures would like to spend their lives hidden in the jungle canopy, building nests and eating bugs, leaves and fruit. Instead, they increasingly find their rainforest homes destroyed for timber and land-clearing for palm oil plantations. They are hunted for food, killed as pests or stolen for pets.
Biologists say almost 150,000 orangutans disappeared from their native Borneo between 2000 and 2016, and the remaining 100,000 or so could vanish in a few decades at current rates.
But two top Cameron Park Zoo officials said they saw a small glimmer of hope on their recent trip to Borneo to help reintroduce five orangutans to a preserve for the critically endangered apes.
Interim zoo director Johnny Binder and program and exhibits curator Terri Cox participated in the effort with the Indonesian nonprofit Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation, which rehabilitates displaced orangutans over several years and reintroduces them into two large jungle preserves.
“I got choked up,” Cox said, recalling the release in the Samboja Lestari preserve. “It was the most moving experience of my life, watching them run up the trees after we released them. It was humbling and astounding. … You know this one that’s getting released nearly perished but at the end got a shot at freedom.”
The organization has released 91 orangutans into the wild after putting them through “forest school,” in which they learn survival skills including poisonous plant identification and child care. In the wild, orangutans stay with their mothers for seven years, and like humans, they depend on training more than instinct for survival. But in many cases, young orangutans lose their mothers to hunters.
Binder and Cox said the Waco zoo is playing a role in a growing effort to save orangutans on Borneo, a Texas-sized island that mostly belongs to Indonesia. The Waco zoo opened a $3 million orangutan exhibit in 2009 and has since contributed equipment and thousands of dollars to the orangutan foundation in Borneo. A zookeeper exchange program is now in the works between the zoo and the foundation.
The zoo will host the foundation’s CEO, Jamartin Sihite, on a trip to the United States next month. Sihite will give a public lecture on orangutan conservation at 6 p.m. August 23 at the zoo.
“I think we have a very strong relationship with BOS, and this continues Cameron Park Zoo’s goal of getting more involved with global conservation,” Binder said. “We were impressed with how they empower local people in the forest who really understand these magnificent animals. People like the BOS foundation do give us hope. Without organizations like this, orangutans are really in trouble.”
He said he was also encouraged to find that a large palm oil company in the region had set aside pristine habitat for orangutans and was supporting the foundation’s efforts.
Palm oil plantations have been a major culprit in displacing orangutans, but some companies have signed on to policies intended to prevent clearing sensitive forests for that use. Among the companies is Mars, which makes Snickers and other candies in Waco.
Cox said the jury is still out on whether the decline in orangutan habitat can be slowed. She said she saw evidence in Borneo of illegal mining and logging that threatens the apes.
“It’s a roller coaster experience,” she said. “You see deforestation, and it’s so ugly. But then you see this gorgeous, beautiful, pristine forest. I feel encouraged by the work BOS does, but unless we get the global community to understand the need for conservation, it’s two steps forward and one step back.”
Binder has been to the Indonesian island of Sumatra as part of a tiger conservation project, but this was his first trip to Borneo.
“I’ll go back, absolutely,” he said. “We hope to continue this project. We’ll continue to develop the programs to provide the educational message about orangutans.”
Binder, who has been a Waco zookeeper since the 1970s and started the herpetarium at Cameron Park Zoo, said snakes were long his chief interest.
“That was my favorite until the orangutans,” he said. “They stole my heart. It was the most moving experience of my life to watch the release of those orangutans into the wild.”