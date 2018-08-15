Low-income Waco residents in need of some help with minor home repairs have a new program to apply for through the city of Waco and Waco Habitat for Humanity.
A $50,000 Community Development Block Grant the city received from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is expected to fund repairs of at least 10 homes. The deadline to apply is Sept. 30, but because the application is “extremely comprehensive,” officials are encouraging residents to begin review the plan early, said Brenda Shuttlesworth, Waco Habitat for Humanity executive director.
“There’s a high likelihood people wouldn’t be able to complete it in less than a week,” she said.
The hope is that the repairs can prolong the life of a home by preventing more significant damage from occurring, she said. Waco Habitat for Humanity and the city of Waco partnered for the yearlong program.
Repairs per home must be less than $5,000, and can include things like replacing doors, windows, adding gutters, or replacing the skirting at the bottom of a home.
Shuttlesworth said the goal is for the program to launch into larger initiatives in the future. Eventually, she said, Habitat officials would like to see city’s code enforcement officials reach out to Waco Habitat for Humanity when they see a home that could use minor repairs. She said the application process will help identify the extent of minor repairs to homes needed across the city, and hopefully allow for continued discussions on a major repairs program.