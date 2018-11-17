Lake Air Montessori Magnet School faculty, staff and students competed in a goat naming contest to collect food donations for students in need.
“We thought with it being voting season that we would come up with a way for the kids to be able to contribute to the food drive and also help name the goats,” Lake Air counselor Amy Cooper said.
Each donated item equaled one vote for a particular goat name, and the items will help feed Lake Air students through the local nonprofit Pack of Hope.
Cooper and kindergarten teacher Alison Davis were the masterminds behind the “No Goats, No Glory” grant that funded, with the help of the Waco ISD Education Foundation and Lowe’s Home Improvement, Lake Air’s newest furry additions.
Since the goats arrived in September, the formerly nameless trio was referred to as the “Triplet Sisters,” kindergartener Cora Cooper, 6, said.
The goats’ new names are Moana, Rapunzel and Tiana, each a reference to a Disney character.
During a break from the rigor of kindergarten, Cora, Amy Cooper's daughter, fed the goats grain, and to the goats’ dismay, chased them on all fours while making goat sounds.
Cora especially loves her time with the goats, because she does not have pets at home. Her dad is allergic, Cooper said.
“All the kids are super excited. Miss Davis’ class is giving lessons to other classes on how to handle and treat the animals,” she siad. “We think that learning empathy for others and for animals is really important for the students. That was one of the main reasons we wanted to get the goats and why we wrote the grant.”
While the trio nibbled on grain, Cora sat in the grass, nuzzled and petted her new friends.
The goats also provided a research topic for the interested kindergartener, Cooper said.
“(I learned) they like to (head) butt, and when a momma nuzzles her baby that means she loves the goats,” Cora said.
The goats also provide therapy for teachers in need of a minute to breathe and an incentive for students to behave in class, Cooper said.
Pack of Hope co-founder Jane Bounds said Lake Air’s creative food drive was much needed and appreciated.
“It’s even harder for us at this time of year because there are so many nonprofits feeding families,” Bounds said. “But of course, Pack of Hope is the only group that takes food and puts it actually in the hands of the children.”
More than 28,300 students in McLennan County are food insecure, meaning they lack reliable access to nutritious food, according to statistics from the Texas Education Agency.
Every Wednesday morning, Pack of Hope volunteers bag dozens of individually wrapped food items so students in need have food to eat over the weekend.
A recent food drive at Cedar Ridge Elementary School collected enough food to feed an additional 48 students.
“They had carts in the library just filled with food,” Bounds said. “It filled the truck up completely. It was awesome.”
Every donation Pack of Hope receives goes towards feeding a student in McLennan County, she said.
Pack of Hope has a wish list of food items available at packofhope.org/donate. Monetary donations are also accepted through the same website.