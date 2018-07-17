A pilot effort to bring vaccinations to schoolchildren through a mobile clinic didn’t quite work out as hoped.
Starting June 19, the school bus housing the clinic made 18 stops over seven days, but as of Tuesday it had only provided shots to two people.
Still, backers of the public health initiative aren’t giving up as the program winds down this week.
“It has been slow, but this (is) a new project and we expect it to grow next year,” said Kelly Craine, spokeswoman for the Waco-McLennan County Health District, which collaborated on the pilot project with Waco Independent School District and Prosper Waco.
Craine said the abnormal heat may have hampered turnout.
The bus took to the road on June 19, offering an easy way to get students’ necessary immunizations up to date before the back-to-school August rush.
Two days a week, with a break for July 4, the bus headed out for Waco neighborhoods with a driver, a nurse, and a health worker. The clinic made multiple stops at the Estella Maxey and Kate Ross public housing complexes, Tennyson Middle School, Dewey Recreation Center and South Waco Elementary.
“This is the first year we’ve done something like this,” Craine said. “When it comes August, it’s back-to-school registration and you need to have your shots up to date. That’s really a chaotic time because everybody’s trying to get their shot records. So we were trying to avoid that rush to make it easier, so even though it’s summer, they don’t have to make an appointment with the health district we can just bring the shots to them.”
The clinic is equipped to provide children ages six months to 18 years all shots that schools require. Parents must accompany children, bring proof of insurance or Medicaid, and the child’s most recent shot records.
“We take all forms of Medicaid,” Craine said. “If they don’t have insurance they just need to let us know.”
Waco-McLennan County Health District nurse Regina Smith said she hopes to see more people take advantage of the program next year.
“I think being that it’s a new program, I think people weren’t quite aware of it in the beginning,” she said. “But in the last week and a half, we’ve been able to promote it more. We’re hoping that this is the beginning of a new thing and we hope to join hands with Waco ISD in the future so a lot more people will hear about it.”
For the two that hopped on the bus, Smith said the reaction was very positive.
“They were very grateful,” she said. “They were about to register for school, the bus was right there, they could get their shots and be on their way. It was really a good thing.”
Craine could not provide an estimate of the total program cost, adding that it was staffed by existing health district personnel. Waco ISD spokesman Kyle DeBeer said the district spent less than $1,000 on the program for electrical and refrigeration expenses.
Prosper Waco spokeswoman Christina Helmick stressed the importance of up-to-date immunizations and applauded the clinic’s efforts.
“A number of organizations have recognized the need for helping families through the registration process, which includes keeping immunization records up to date,” Helmick said Tuesday. “It is important for immunizations to be kept up to date because if not, it can interfere with critical learning time as the academic year gets started. ... We applaud the (school) district and public health district’s effort in collaboratively approaching this pilot program.”
Next summer, Prosper Waco will work with the health district in hopes of increasing the clinic’s turnout, she said. Next year, the health district and school district will help identify families in need of immunizations and make them aware of the opportunity, she said.
“Low participation indicates the need for a more targeted approach,” she said.
The community has two more opportunities to catch the bus this Thursday. The mobile immunization clinic will be at the Kate Ross housing complex from 12:45-2:30 p.m. at South Waco Elementary School from 2:45-4:30 p.m.