The annual spike in reported flu cases has hit McLennan County, and it is not too late to get a flu shot, health officials said.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported a jump to 872 local cases of the flu and flu-like illnesses between Jan. 12 and Saturday, up from 538 cases the week before and 138 cases two weeks before.
This is the typical time of year for the flu, and based on the last five flu seasons, the number of cases in the area could continue to increase, health district spokeswoman Kelly Craine said.
"There’s still the opportunity to protect yourself before it gets to you," Craine said. "Flu can still be very active through March, which means through your spring break. Do you want the flu on your spring break? You don’t. Get the flu shot."
The health district gets weekly reports of flu and flu-like illnesses year-round from local hospitals, clinics, labs, schools, nursing homes and other agencies.
Flu activity so far this season has not matched the highs reported during the 2017-18 flu season but has surpassed totals between 2014 and 2017.
While seasonal influenza viruses are detected year-round, they are most common during the fall and winter, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The season typically runs October through May, with a peak between December and February, according to the CDC.
"Generally, the flu likes cold weather," Craine said.
The CDC recommends a yearly flu vaccine as the first and most important step in protecting against influenza.
Craine said she has not seen reports yet on how effective this year’s flu shots are.
What she calls "the momma rules" also help prevent the flu, Craine said. The rules include washing hands often with soap and water and covering the nose and mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.
Anyone who is sick should stay home, she said.
The CDC recommends staying home for at least 24 hours after fever is gone without the use of fever-reducing medicine.
"The flu is very serious," Craine said. "It’s more than just a cold."
A cold makes its way to a person gradually, while the flu hits a person like a truck, she said.
"Don’t dismiss the fever," she said. "And it’s not too late to get your flu shot."
The CDC also recommends cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated.
Other respiratory viruses circulate at the same time flu cases spike, according to the CDC.