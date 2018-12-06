Flag Doris Miller
Onlookers salute while the American flag is hoisted for the first time at the Doris Miller Memorial by the Navy Operational Support Center, Waco Honor Guard.

Onlookers salute while the American flag is hoisted for the first time at the Doris Miller Memorial by the Navy Operational Support Center, Waco Honor Guard. A Doris Miller Memorial dedication will be held at noon Friday, Pearl Harbor Day, inside the Bledsoe-Miller Community Center.

Ronald I’som with Iron workers Local 482 from Austin works on the Wall of Human Masses at the Doris Miller Memorial.
Dustin Campbell with Iron Workers Local 482 from Austin works on the Wall of Human Masses at the Doris Miller Memorial.

