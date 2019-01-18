South Terrace is likely to be the first of Waco’s three public housing complexes to see a major overhaul, Waco Housing Authority officials said Friday.
And if the housing authority takes a consultant’s recommendation, even more extensive work would follow at the city’s other two public housing complexes.
Construction would not start for another two to three years, but consultants told the Waco Housing Authority Commission it would be the best way to proceed as the commission converts the complexes from public housing to Section 8 housing under the federal Rental Assistance Demonstration program.
“South Terrace is our smallest site, and it’s our youngest site, so to speak,” Waco Housing Authority CEO Milet Hopping said. “Conditions are ideal for easy funding, and getting the work done and all that re-evaluated, that’s why South Terrace was done first. We’ve always sort of been leaning that way.”
The Boston-based consulting firm, Recap Real Estate Advisors, recommended rehabilitation of South Terrace, 100 Kennedy Circle.
The commission must next decide on the scope of work and restructuring it wants at the Kate Ross Homes, 937 S. 11th St., and Estella Maxey Place, 1809 J.J. Flewellen Road, the city’s other two public housing complexes. A total of 902 low-income, elderly or disabled residents live at the three properties.
The firm recommended demolition and redevelopment of Kate Ross and Estella Maxey into effectively new complexes.
One option would involve a developer becoming a part owner of the complexes with the housing authority. Consultants advised the authority to negotiate a deal where it would maintain ownership after the life of the partnership.
The commission has not yet submitted its application to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the Rental Assistance Demonstration program.
People living at the three complexes, if the RAD program plans go through, would be moved to other units during construction and be first in line to move back once work is done.
For Kate Ross, the consultants also recommended working with the city of Waco to expand the downtown Tax Increment Financing Zone to include the complex, making any future redevelopment there eligible for a TIF grant.
Former Waco Mayor Malcolm Duncan Jr., who sits on the housing authority commission and the downtown TIF Zone board, said expanding TIF boundaries would take five to seven years, if it is even possible. The expansion would also be complicated by laws surrounding Waco Independent School District’s departure from TIF in 2022.