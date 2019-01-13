May 4 could bring elections for 10 city councils and nine school district boards in McLennan County, along with McLennan Community College’s board. Candidate filing runs Wednesday through Feb. 15.
The last day to register to vote in the election is April 4.
In Waco, terms will end for the District 2, 4 and 5 seats on the Waco City Council and the District 4 and 5 seats on the Waco Independent School District Board of Trustees.
Alice Rodriguez holds the District 2 city council seat. Rodriguez has served as the representative for the South Waco district since 2005 and previously held the position from 1991 to 2001.
Dillon Meek holds the District 4 council seat representing North Waco. Meek was first elected to the council in May 2015.
Jim Holmes holds the District 5 seat. Holmes was appointed to the council in 2016 as the representative for parts of West Waco, China Spring and the Highway 84 corridor. He successfully ran for the seat the following year.
Angela Tekell represents District 4 on the Waco ISD board, and Allen Sykes represents District 5. The seats come with three-year terms.
OTHER COUNCIL OPENINGS Bellmead
Three terms are up in May on the Bellmead City Council.
Bellmead residents can apply to run for Precinct 1, held by Alfreda Love; Precinct 2, held by Travis Gibson; and Precinct 5, held by Doss Youngblood.
Beverly Hills
Four terms end in May on the Beverly Hills City Council.
The two-year terms will end for the seats held by Mayor David Gonzales, and council members Joe Frank Holder, Kurt Vance, and Lucy Ann Sanchez.
Crawford
Three two-year terms are up on the Crawford City Council.
Residents can apply to run for seats held by Mayor Marilyn Judy and council members Patti Bubel and Lewis Snow.
Hewitt
Four terms are ending on the Hewitt City Council.
Residents can apply to run for seats held by Ward 1 council member Travis Bailey, Ward 2 council member James Vidrine, at-large council member Erica Bruce and Mayor Ed Passalugo, who represents Ward 3.
Lacy Lakeview
Four at-large terms are up on the Lacy Lakeview City Council.
Terms are ending for seats held by Mayor Calvin Hodde, and council members Barbara Seitz, Bruce Bundrant and Sharon Clark.
Lorena
Three at-large terms are up on the Lorena City Council.
Terms are ending for seats held by Mayor Chuck Roper, Mayor Pro Tem Bill Coleman and Jennifer Grimm.
Mart
Two seats on the Mart City Council will open for candidate filings.
Terms for Mayor Len Williams and council member Tommy Roberson end in May. Mart council members serve two-year terms and are elected at-large to represent the whole community.
McGregor
The McGregor City Council will have three seats open for candidate filings.
Terms are ending for at-large council member Tony Ocampo, Ward 1 council member Andrew Henderson Sr. and Ward 3 council member David Taylor.
Woodway
Woodway residents can file to run for three seats on the city council.
Terms end for Donald J. Baker, Ward 1, Place 2; Scott A. Giddings, Ward 2, Place 2; and Jane Kittner, Ward 3, Place 2.
OTHER SCHOOL DISTRICT OPENINGS Bosqueville ISD
Three-year terms are ending for the seats held by board President Debbie Wright-Hood and board Secretary Russell Devorsky.
China Spring ISD
China Spring ISD has two seats open for this election.
Residents can file to represent Place 6, held by Chris Gerick, and Place 7, held Matt Penney.
Connally ISD
Two seats are up on the Connally ISD school board.
Three-year terms are ending for Place 1 Trustee Dana McCoy and Place 2 Trustee Danny Raines.
Crawford ISD
Crawford ISD school board could have three at-large seats in the upcoming election.
The seats are held by Chuck Claxton, board President Ricky Steinkamp and board Vice President Michael Wiethorn.
La Vega ISD
Two-year terms for Districts 2, 4 and 5 are ending for La Vega ISD.
Board President Henry C. Jennings holds the District 2 seat, Raymond Koon holds the District 4 seat, and Randy Devorsky holds the District 5 seat.
Lorena ISD
Two terms are ending on the Lorena ISD board, and there will be a special election to fill a seat with an unexpired term that was held by William Woody until his death last month.
The other two seats are held by Philip Jander and Denny Kramer.
Mart ISD
Three terms are ending on the Mart ISD board.
Incumbents are President Frank “Pete” Rowe, Tracy Adler, and Richard Green.
Midway ISD
Three terms are ending on the Midway ISD board.
Incumbents are Place 5 Trustee Pam Watts, Place 6 Trustee Ivan Green, and Place 7 Trustee Rick Tullis.
McLennan Community College
Two terms are ending for the McLennan Community College board of trustees.
Incumbents are District 5 Trustee Bob Sheehy Jr. and District 7 Trustee Geneva Watley.