U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman has opened the door for new litigation against Baylor University, as well as former head football coach Art Briles and former athletics director Ian McCaw, in connection with the Baylor sexual assault scandal.
Pitman on Tuesday agreed to allow Dolores Lozano, a former Baylor student, to file a new Title IX complaint alleging the university failed to respond when she accused a football player of physical abuse.
She had made similar allegations in a October 2016 suit, but last September, Pitman dismissed most of those claims, which involved negligence and gross negligence. He had signaled at the time that she could file other non-Title IX complaints regarding the school's hiring, training, retention and supervision practices. But with the backing of new attorneys, Lozano persuaded Pitman to allow a new lawsuit alleging Title IX failures by Baylor and negligence of Baylor, Briles and McCaw in the handling of the case.
Lozano claims that Baylor player Devin Chafin, who then her boyfriend, threatened her, slapped her, kicked her and slammed her against the wall. She alleges that he strangled her until she began to lose consciousness. She has alleged three separate assaults between March and April of 2014 and shared photos of her bruises.
After Pitman dismissed the original Title IX complaints, Lozano hired attorneys from the San Diego-based Zalkin Law Firm, the firm that filed the first Title IX lawsuit against Baylor on behalf of former student Jasmin Hernandez, who was raped by former football Tevin Elliott. Elliott, whose case has been closely inspected throughout the scandal, is serving a 20-year prison sentence.
The Zalkin firm helped Hernandez secure a settlement in August. Since then, Briles and McCaw have been out of the legal system.
Lozano's newest complaint will be filed officially within a couple of weeks, but a copy of it is attached to an earlier motion. It alleges Title IX failures by Baylor and negligence of Baylor, Briles and McCaw in the handling of the case.
Alex Zalkin on Wednesday said he was pleased with Pitman's ruling.
“We think it’s great for Dolores to allow her to pursue her claims," he said.
In a statement, the university said it will respond in court at a later time.
“The court’s ruling does not address the merits of the allegations but merely permits the former student to assert her claim and proceed with the discovery process,” a university statement said.
The new complaint alleges that Briles and McCaw “owed extensive duties to supervise Chafin and protect Lozano from his abuse.” It cites Baylor's May 2016 admission of “fundamental failure” in Title IX compliance, which led to Briles’ firing and McCaw’s resignation. President Ken Starr, who Lozano has alleged had knowledge of Chafin’s violent tendencies, was fired alongside Briles. An attorney for Starr advised that “people should not believe everything they read in a lawsuit,” and that Starr acted appropriately.
Chafin, who has denied the allegations, played in nine of 13 games the season after the alleged incidents. He was arrested on charges of marijuana possession in March 2016 in Oklahoma. Though Briles said Chafin would return for the next season, Chafin transferred to Missouri Southern State University.
This is the first suit stemming from the Baylor sexual assault scandal to name the Waco Police Department or city of Waco as a plaintiff. Lozano has said police did not follow up on her April 2014 police report alleging Chafin’s acts of physical violence. She alleges police violated her rights under the equal protection and due process clauses of the 14th Amendment.
“Waco PD had a duty to diligently investigate all crimes, including sexual assault and domestic violence reported by women,” the suit says. “Defendant breached this duty by routinely and systematically failing and/or refusing to commit human or financial resources to do so.”
In 2016, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said Lozano did not cooperate with investigation attempts.
Baylor has argued that Lozano’s decision to hire new attorneys “does not warrant a ‘do-over,’” and that she is “bound by the strategic decisions of her first lawyer.”
Pitman said Baylor attorneys failed to cite case law proving the relevance of their arguments, and the university would not suffer undue prejudice in facing a suit.
Briles is considering a football coaching job in Italy, a source close to him told the Tribune-Herald this week. McCaw has been athletics director of Liberty University for almost two years. His recent deposition, in which he alleges regents displayed racism and shaped the course of a high-profile investigation of Baylor’s sexual assault responses, brought shock waves to the scandal. The university has strongly denied his charges, calling them “bizarre, blatantly false and nothing more than speculation and gossip of which he has no firsthand knowledge.”
The university stressed the steps it has taken to better prevent and respond to reports of sexual assault.
“Since May 2016, the University has taken unprecedented actions and implemented significant infrastructure, training, education, and policies and procedures under new leadership in response to the issue of past and alleged interpersonal violence involving our campus community,” the statement said. “Baylor’s unwavering commitment is to our students — to continue to educate, train and respond appropriately and work continuously to ensure a safe, supportive and healthy campus for all students.”