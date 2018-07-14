As about 3,000 people swarmed Cameron Park Zoo for its 25th anniversary birthday party Saturday, complete with a stilt-walker, bounce house and underwater mermaid show, Terri Cox paused to marvel at how far the zoo has come.
“I pinch myself some days when I’m walking around looking at all that we’ve added,” said Cox, the zoo’s program and exhibits curator.
When she started working at the new natural habitat zoo in 1993, it had only 56 animals, a far cry from today’s count of about 1,400.
“We worked very hard to educate people that we were focusing on quality and not quantity,” she said. “Slowly but surely, we’ve turned it into a world-class facility.”
As the zoo starts its second quarter-century, it is gearing up for another gazelle-sized leap in development. Zoo officials confirmed Saturday that they are still pursuing a $12 million countywide bond and a related private fundraising campaign to build a high-tech education center, a new animal hospital and an expansion to the African section.
Interim zoo director Johnny Binder said the zoo’s nonprofit board expects to ask county officials to call a May 2019 bond election for the expansion. Former zoo director Jim Fleshman had proposed a November bond election earlier this year, but his abrupt resignation in May put discussions with the county and city on hold.
The board is still seeking applications for the zoo director position. Binder, who is among the applicants, said he expects the position to be filled by winter, but planning for the bond election is continuing in the meantime.
Binder said he is hearing enthusiasm from longtime zoo donors, who have indicated they are willing to help supplement the bond money with private funds.
He said he hopes to build excitement about the Africa exhibit addition, especially the African penguins, which would have a space costing $2 million to $3 million.
“Terri and I have a lot of ideas for it,” Binder said. “We’d like to have an area where the penguins can swim over the public, and have a performance theater where people can get up close and personal with them.”
Other animal selections for the expansion area have not yet been decided, but they could include colobus monkeys, Binder said.
Binder has been at Cameron Park Zoo from the beginning and started working at its predecessor, the Central Texas Zoo, in 1973.
He said the development of the Cameron Park Zoo stayed true to its vision of a natural habitat park with a conservation mission, and in fact has exceeded expectations.
The zoo participates in a global system to breed endangered species and is directly involved in conservation efforts around the world. Binder and Cox just returned from the island of Borneo in the southwestern Pacific, where they were involved in the reintroduction of orangutans into the wild.
“We had dreamed in 1993 to get involved in the field of global conservation, but I think it’s bigger than I’d anticipated,” he said. “It’s huge. It’s because of the amazing supporters of McLennan County.”
The 52-acre zoo has not had a major new exhibit added since the orangutan exhibit was built about a decade ago, but its attendance has continued to grow with Waco tourism in general.
Last year’s attendance was a record 354,690 visitors, and he expects to exceed that number this year, binder said.
Saturday’s event, sponsored by the energy giant Reliant, offered water-spray bounce houses, face painters and costumed characters and a steel-drum player, as well as opportunities to learn about and feed animals.
Meghan Boen, a purchasing coordinator from McGregor, brought her daughter Tayven, who had just turned 2. They were standing in line for a chance to feed the Galapagos tortoises.
Boen said the zoo is her go-to destination for entertaining Tayven, and the family uses their zoo pass about every other week.
“She loves the monkeys, the turtles and the birds,” Boen said as she held the toddler. “She’s obsessed with animals. I’ve been bringing her here since she was 6 months old. She wakes up and says, ‘Zoo?’ ”
As if on cue, Tayven pointed to the Galapagos tortoises.
“Tull!” she called.
On the other side of the zoo, Cox was giving a behind-the-scenes tour to relatives from Rockport. Austin Preston, who worked at the zoo in its early days, was with his wife, April, and school-aged daughters Kaylee and Jamie. The girls got a chance to feed bell peppers and carrots to an elephant.
April Preston said she was enchanted with the zoo the first time she visited in 2009 because of its emphasis on lush landscaping.
“It wasn’t like going to other zoos that were all concrete and cages,” she said.