A local brewery's Doris Miller-themed beer is the latest in an almost decadelong series of public and private efforts to fund a memorial to the Navy Cross recipient and Waco native.
Bare Arms Brewing announced Dorie Lager last week and quickly ran out of its full run of cans depicting Miller.
The beer joins sales for commemorative coins, musical theater productions and gospel concerts that have benefited the project on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Public money from special-use taxing districts and individual donors have mostly kept it afloat.
The Dorie Lager did not have a set sale price but was given in exchange for donations large and small that will go to the memorial.
“It was real positive feedback from the community,” said Justin Veach, head of sales and marketing at Bare Arms. “Even people who didn’t drink said, ‘Hey, this is a really cool thing that you guys did. I almost wish I would come in and get one.’ ”
Bare Arms officials said they have no immediate plans to produce more but are open to it.
A statue of Miller was unveiled at the memorial site last December, on the anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Miller's actions to help injured shipmates to safety and return fire at Japanese planes that day led to him becoming the first African-American awarded the Navy Cross. Work on the rest of the memorial, including a reflecting pool and a structure resembling the prow of a ship, is underway but short of the funding needed for completion.
The beer-based fundraiser was financed by Waco City Councilman Jim Holmes, who is doing his own adventurous fundraising for the memorial. Late last week, Holmes and his two adult sons started a trip down the Mississippi River from St. Paul, Minnesota, to New Orleans on Sea-Doo personal watercraft, in another fundraising effort. They took some Dorie Lager on the trip, too, to hand out as gifts and to enjoy themselves.
The trek has raised almost $10,000, Holmes said Wednesday.
“I don’t think the fundraising ends when we get to New Orleans,” Holmes said. “It’s mainly about keeping it in the community conversation and trying to get to the last bit and getting this thing finished.”
Holmes briefly postponed the trek Tuesday to attend a special city council meeting, where the council unanimously approved the purchase of about 500 acres near Axtell for potential use as a landfill. He said he flew out of St. Louis at 10 a.m. to make the 6 p.m. meeting and took a 5:20 a.m. flight out of Waco early Wednesday to rejoin his sons.
Axtell residents came out in force to oppose the move. Holmes said the council needs feedback from everyone affected throughout the process.
“It’s not an easy decision,” he said. “I just want the Axtell citizens to know that it’s not taken lightly. It’s weighing heavy on all of us to make the right decision. … I just hate missing council meetings. It’s something people elect me to do, and I want to be there.”
Back on the Mississippi, the trip comes at the right time of year for the Dorie Lager Holmes brought with him, Veach said. The beer is purposefully light and meant to be drunk outside in the summertime.
“It’s a very light mouth feel, crisp, refreshing lager bite to it,” Veach said. “It sits at 3.2 percent, so you can have that entire can there, and it’s not really going to affect you.”
Last month, the council approved almost $300,000 in public money for the memorial from the downtown Public Improvement District and the Tax Increment Financing Zone board, bringing public contributions to the project to about $2 million.