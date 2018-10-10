To Waco resident Molly Pearson, the upcoming Waco Pride Network Out on the Brazos Pride Festival is much more than speakers, performers, food and family-friendly fun celebrating the LGBTQ community.
Pearson said pride celebrations remind her of the shock she saw on the faces of her family members when she came out as pansexual, the hurt she felt when her siblings wrote her off as the “crazy aunt” to their children and the generations of LGBTQ people who suffered through much worse.
“It took a long time for me to find myself and even longer to be proud of it, and I am so thankful that I have found that belonging I craved for so long, and I just hope that the younger generations can find it too,” Pearson said. “Pride may only be celebrated once or twice a year, but for many of us, it’s what keeps us going on the days it’s hard to be ourselves.”
But most of all, Waco’s pride weekend conjures up strong feelings of love and community for the people who accepted her with open arms, she said.
That positive outlook is exactly what the event’s creators envisioned and hope the community will take away from the weekend festivities, Waco Pride Network board member Jeffrey Vitarius said.
“One of the core values of our organization is positivity,” Vitarius said. “It’s about light, and not anger, disagreement or that kind of stuff. I’m a believer that that approach, long-term, wins over people in a culture.”
Last year’s pride event, a first after a decade-long hiatus, led Vitarius to become active in planning this year's.
“Just to see the embrace of the community for that event was really thrilling to me, and I wanted to do as much as I can to keep that rolling,” he said.
This year, festivities will span two days including the main Saturday celebration Out on The Brazos and the organization’s inaugural Friday event, Out on Austin, one Vitarius had a heavy hand in organizing.
“I’m excited about both events. I love both my children equally, but I’m really excited about Out on Austin,” he said.
Out on Austin will start at 6 p.m. at Cultivate 7Twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Festivities will include an art auction, raffle and refreshments at Cultivate 7Twelve, and a photo scavenger hunt up and down Austin Avenue.
“The Out on the Brazos part of the pride weekend is very family oriented and so what we wanted to see was to have an adult event for grownups to have a night out,” Vitarius said.
Saturday’s Out on the Brazos’ entertainment lineup will include Austin artist Barbie De Facto, local artists and speakers Waco City Councilwoman Andrea Barefield and Austin City Councilman Jimmy Flannigan, among others.
The events’ timing coincides with National Coming Out Day, Oct. 11, as a reminder to LGBTQ youth that they are part of a much larger community.
“It’s mostly to let them (the youth) know that they’re not alone, that what they’re feeling is not abhorrent,” Waco Pride Network board member Deanna Leach said. “We want to reach out to those who are having a hard time.”
It is also about allies showing up to support the local LGBTQ community, Leach said.
"For me, (pride) means standing up for who you are," she said. "It's about having a good time with people who are like you and being around people that support you. We have an incredible amount of allies here in Waco."
Both pride events are free to the public.
A chance of scattered showers Saturday led to an influx of questions about the status of the celebrations. Waco Pride Network organizers said they are watching the weather closely and will provide updates on the festivities through Facebook and Twitter.
“We are going to pray very hard that it doesn’t rain,” Vitarius said.