Axtell-area residents pleaded with McLennan County commissioners Tuesday to follow the example of their counterparts in Limestone County in formally opposing the city of Waco’s proposed landfill site near TK Parkway and State Highway 31.
But their hopes fell short as a resolution by Precinct 2 Commissioner Lester Gibson against the site failed to find support.
A crowd of more than 30 landfill opponents packed commissioners court, with a dozen speakers raising issues of safety and environmental hazards. Several said they rely on county leaders to be their voice since they can’t vote in city of Waco elections.
But commissioners said they had no legal grounds to stop Waco’s efforts, and County Judge Scott Felton noted that commissioners avoided taking sides in a similar dispute nine months ago involving a possible city landfill site at Old Lorena Road.
Felton said individual commissioners are welcome to work with their constituents on the issue.
“I’ve talked to several of y’all, we’ve been working on different approaches to this situation,” Felton said.
Precinct 4 Commissioner Ben Perry said the arguments against the TK Parkway landfill site are similar to those from opponents of the Old Lorena Road site, which is in his precinct.
“Those are very real issues,” he said.
However, the county has no regulatory authority in the matter, Perry said.
“It truly is a precinct issue,” Perry said. “The best thing you can do, and you’ve got a great start, is grassroots. Get your commissioner to go fight for you.”
Waco council members late last year opted to explore alternative sites amid an organized campaign against the Old Lorena Road site, and a lawsuit that accused the city of breaking a 1992 settlement prohibiting a landfill expansion.
The city of Waco on July 31 approved the $1.8 million purchase of more than 502 acres on TK Parkway and filed a landfill permit application with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for the site. The city’s decision prompted residents in that part of McLennan County — including Axtell, Mount Calm, and Elk — to organize in opposition.
Most of the site is across the county line in Limestone County, and Limestone County commissioners last week approved a resolution against the landfill.
Gibson’s resolution against the landfill echoed the Limestone County resolution, but his motion for the resolution died when no other McLennan County commissioner would second it.
“We don’t have any standing legally in this,” Precinct 3 Commissioner Will Jones said. “We have no standing with TCEQ, no more standing than the citizens out there.”
He urged residents to contact state elected officials, including State Rep. Kyle Kacal, R-Bryan; State Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson, R-Waco; and State Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury.
“They’re the ones that have the most influence with TCEQ,” Jones said.
The landfill site debate has become part of the hotly contested Precinct 2 commissioner race to replace Gibson, who will step down at year’s end after 28 years at the post.
Democrat Patricia “Pat” Chisolm-Miller, who has worked for Gibson for 22 years, and Republican Donis “D.L.” Wilson, a former Texas Department of Public Safety sergeant, both spoke at the meeting in support of Gibson’s resolution.
Others who addressed commissioners included Gail Souders, a 40-year resident of Mt. Calm. Souders said she drives State Highway 31 at least five times a day and knows of the dangerous intersections that already exist. The roads are not big enough to provide for added traffic that would come from trucks traveling to the landfill. She said the landfill would be a magnet for wild hogs, which would exacerbate road hazards.
“No amount of fencing is going to keep wild hogs away,” she said. “We are constantly having to get people out there that want to hunt them. Hogs love trash we all know that.”
Axtell resident JoEllen Skinner, who owns a Waco business, said she is concerned about fire hazards at the landfill. Skinner said the area firefighters are all volunteer and stay busy with their own calls without the added burden of fires at a landfill.
“We already have two major highways out there that these local firefighters are trying to take care of,” she said.