For the first time in eight years, McLennan County voters have a Republican and a Democrat running for the county’s highest office.
Rick Allen, a former Waco city councilman and now a veterans caseworker, is challenging County Judge Scott Felton, a retired banker.
Allen, 65, of Waco, said he wants to move the county into the 21st Century with a focus on his three priorities: accountability, transparency and diversity.
“I’m running against Scott Felton because I want to be a door to show a new way of running the county,” said Allen, a caseworker at the Heart of Texas Veterans One Stop.
Allen said he would like to see more county parks, dog parks and innovative leadership on issues of poverty, mental illness and the city of Waco landfill.
“It costs us a busload of money to buy the land, build it (the landfill), and keep it up,” he said. “And it’s an unsustainable idea.”’
Felton, 75, of Hallsburg, said the city’s landfill is not under his jurisdiction, but is permitted by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
The last Democratic candidate for county judge was attorney Ralph Cooper, who ran against incumbent Jim Lewis in 2010.
When Felton was appointed in September 2012 to replace Lewis, who retired after 22 years in the position, he told the Waco Tribune-Herald he would finish out his term and then return to his farm.
Six years later, Felton has no plans to leave the seat.
When asked what his top three priorities would be if elected, Felton answered, “Stay fiscally sound, work on a broader base politically to direct contact with our state and federal legislators and work with the community to be involved in local politics to select the right people to run for office that are qualified.”
Looking back on his career, Felton said he is proud of the work he did to turn around the county’s declining fund balance and the planned overhaul of the 60-acre Extraco Events Center complex.
His only regret after six years: He doesn’t have a duplicate Scott Felton.
“I try to be involved in all things that affect people in McLennan County to the best of my ability,” he said. “And sometimes that makes a very rigorous schedule, but I plan on continuing at the same level of effort.”
Felton said mental health needs in the county prisons and community-wide are on the top of his to-do list next term.
“One of the things we’re concerned about is that the state has let the number of mental health beds, the number relative to the population, decrease substantially over the last several decades expecting the local communities to pick that up. That’s just another unfunded mandate,” he said.
Felton said he is working with state legislators to address McLennan County’s growing mental health needs.
When asked how the campaign is going, Felton said he’s getting a positive reaction from the people he meets at political rallies and the county fair.
Both candidates say they have the community’s best interests at heart.
“I think that you have to take care of home first,” Felton said. “All politics are local. You need to make sure that we keep people that are responsible in office and look for opportunities to get more responsible people in office where there may be a void in that area,” he said.
Citing his background in social work and decades of on-the-job problem solving, Allen said that he would bring a people-first mentality to his role as county judge.
“We don’t need a banker,” he said. “We need someone to work with people, inspire people, organize people and help people who can then help other people.”