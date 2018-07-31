Trading the ire of one group for another's, the Waco City Council voted Tuesday to move forward with plans to pursue a landfill near Axtell.
Hundreds of people attended the meeting to oppose the shift away from a site next to the existing landfill near Highway 84 and Old Lorena Road, to the new site outside city limits. Still, the council voted 5-0 to buy a 502-acre tract near Highway 31 and TK Parkway for $1.8 million and to start an environmental permit application for a landfill.
Councilman Jim Holmes, who represents the area around the Old Lorena Road landfill site, returned to Waco partway through a fundraising trip down the Mississippi River to attend Tuesday's meeting. He had joined a vocal group of residents in opposing the Highway 84 site, which the city already owned before it announced plans to use as a landfill.
With more than 200 watching in the Waco Convention Center's Bosque Theater and hundreds more in an overflow room, dozens of people told council members a landfill on TK Parkway would decrease property values, harm water and air quality, disturb nearby cemeteries, make an already dangerous highway intersection worse and upend their lives in eastern McLennan County. Speakers also said the city had been secretive in its decision-making processes, as the site was not announced until Friday afternoon.
James Trayler, who owns about 375 acres of land at the southern edge of the proposed site, sits on a 15-member committee dedicated to opposing the landfill.
“I believe the landfill would be an existential threat,” Trayler told the Tribune-Herald.
The Central Texas native has owned the land for seven years. He and his children often come to fish and experience the tranquility and wildlife of the area, he said. Church camps are held in the area each year, and livestock roamed there Tuesday.
“It’s a nice retreat,” Trayler said. “For my neighbors that are even closer, I can only imagine what’s got to be going through their heads, with what’s been proposed.”
More than 400 people attended a meeting Sunday night in Axtell to organize their opposition to the landfill site.
Mayor Kyle Deaver has said the site works because it is one of the least populated areas close enough to Waco to be cost-effective, has favorable topography and geology, and has quick access to Highway 31. During Tuesday's meeting, he said there will be further study of potential effects on traffic, geology, water, air and wildlife. Public input will be encouraged during the permitting process, which is expected to take at least three years, Deaver said.
Concerns over decreased property values are speculative at this point, he said.
“I don’t think we have any data to show that, and I don’t know whether they do either,” Deaver told the Tribune-Herald.
He said the city will likely go beyond environmental regulations set forth by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. Axtell residents cited research on increased rates of birth defects, cancer and other health problems in areas adjacent to landfills.
Two cemeteries, TK and Billington, are near the proposed site and could be adversely affected by a landfill, speakers said.
“I can’t fathom the idea of my child resting beside a heap of trash,” said Tammie Garland, who was teary-eyed while describing her late son, Cameron, who is buried in Billington Cemetery.
Deaver has said there would be a “significant” buffer between the active landfill area and TK Cemetery and would be finalized in the design process.
Bill Kirkland, a Temple resident and senior trustee of TK Cemetery, said the cemetery is the final resting place veterans of various wars and pioneers of the county.
“I especially don’t want their memory and their final resting place tainted by this decision to put this landfill here,” Kirkland said.
The purchase has triggered backlash from an organized community dead set against the city's proposed landfill site, something the city had faced for two years on a different front.
The council had previously selected a 292-acre site off Old Lorena Road near Highway 84, but a campaign by neighbors and a lawsuit in state district court led the city to consider other sites. The lawsuit claims the city violated a 1992 settlement prohibiting the expansion of Waco Regional Landfill, but the city has said the adjacent site would be a new landfill with a new permit.
Axtell resident Melissa Porter said her community, like the group opposed to the Old Lorena Road site, will not relent in its opposition.
“I feel like our area was targeted because you thought that, unlike the Citizens Against the Highway 84 Landfill who have the numbers, the power, the money and the facts on their side, that we do not. I am here to tell you that cannot be further from the truth,” Porter said. “We love our Axtell area, we love our way of life and we love our families, and we will fight you for these very things that we love so much.”
Councilman Dillon Meek said the city will be able to ease neighbors' concerns with the site as the process unfolds.
“I remain optimistic that greater peace will be established as increased studies and communications occur during the permitting process,” Meek said.