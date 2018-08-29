The Waco City Council on Tuesday will vote on spending $3.2 million to buy 770 acres to use mainly as a buffer for the proposed landfill near TK Parkway and State Highway 31, Mayor Kyle Deaver said.
The site, which extends into Limestone and Hill Counties, is adjacent the 502-acre landfill site the council agreed to buy in July. The purchase would bring the city’s land costs for the proposed landfill to about $5 million.
It would bring the total land acquisition to 1,270 acres, more than five times the size of Waco Regional Landfill.
Deaver said the new purchase effort is a response to objections by eastern McLennan County residents that the city would be placing garbage only 125 feet from TK Cemetery and its 200 graves. The 125-foot buffer for the cemetery proposed in the current permit is the minimum distance the state allows.
“We would obviously like to move back away from that and keep that as nice as possible for the cemetery,” he said. “And then, just generally, I think the more green space we can maintain out there around that gives us the opportunity to do some other things that we haven’t even explored yet.”
Up to 20 percent of the second tract could be part of the landfill's active footprint, Deaver said.
The purchase would continue the city’s two-year pursuit of a replacement for the Waco Regional Landfill, which has about six years of life left, officials have said. The city originally selected a 292-acre site on Old Lorena Road, adjacent to the current landfill.
Organized neighborhood opposition and a lawsuit filed in state district court slowed the city’s progress on that site.
But the second site also drew quick opposition from Axtell residents and the leadership of Limestone County, where most of the 502 acres lie. They say the landfill threatens to create environmental risks, decreased property values and traffic hazards.
Based on the city’s rumored purchase of the 770-acre site, the Hill County Commissioners Court formally opposed the city of Waco’s plans at its Tuesday meeting.
“We have concerns about that particular property, though,” Hill County Judge Justin Lewis said. “We’ve been left out of the loop, and I’m certain the city of Waco didn’t want to be very public with this while doing it.”
He pointed to concerns regarding air quality, property values and infrastructure limitations of gravel roads.
Though the resolution was largely symbolic — McLennan County commissioners declined to hold a vote on a similar resolution last week — Hill County leaders will seek other means of opposition. Lewis said the county will explore taking regulatory authority of municipal and industrial solid waste under the Texas Health and Safety Code.
The Limestone County Commissioners Court has also opposed the city’s plans via a formal resolution.