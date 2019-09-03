The Waco City Council approved almost $10 million in downtown Tax Increment Financing grants Tuesday, including $50,000 to establish a prohibition on using groundwater in TIF Zone One for potable purposes.
The goal is to ease environmental requirements related to contaminated groundwater in the area for incoming developments, said Melett Harrison, the city’s executive director for economic development. The $50,000 will go to a consultant who will work with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to establish a Municipal Setting Designation.
The bulk of the other $10 million in TIF grants approved Tuesday will go to a hotel planned on Mary Avenue, and $1 million will go to Magnolia Market at the Silos’ expansion, part of which is ongoing.
The Municipal Setting Designation process is in response to experiences seen in recent projects, Harrison said.
“In the last few years, we’ve been seeing an increasing number of projects having to deal not just with … lead abatement or asbestos abatement on an existing building,” Harrison said.
The move “certifies that designated groundwater at the property is not used as potable water, and is prohibited from future use as potable water because that groundwater is contaminated in excess of the applicable potable-water protective concentration level,” according to the TCEQ.
Covered properties would include TIF Zone One and nearby areas, which includes downtown and the Elm Avenue corridor. The process is expected to be complete next year.
“This is really the legacy of what the environmental folks tell me was farmland for many of years,” Harrison said. “Different chemicals have existed in the soil over many years.”
Councilman Dillon Meek asked if it would be possible to add 18th Street to the area.
“I think it’s something to look at,” Meek said. “I think it’s very smart that we included those additional areas in East Waco.”
AC Hotel
The council approved an $8.7 million TIF grant for an AC Hotel by Marriott planned at Mary Avenue and Sixth Street. Two other hotel projects planned on Mary Avenue have received TIF backing, and a portion of all three TIF grants will go to parking garages with public sections.
The Marriott is slated for completion in 2021 and will include 182 rooms, meeting and conference spaces and retail space. The council approved $3.8 million of the overall grant for a parking garage with 145 public spaces and an additional $500,000 for a decorative facade with metal panels for the structure.
Harrison said if the city establishes a downtown parking district at some point in the future, the spots may become paid parking.
“It’s not intended to be paid all the time, but we do know that there is a point in time in the future where they could become a possibility,” Harrison said.
Magnolia
The council approved $1 million to help Magnolia Market enact its “master plan” project, slated for completion by the first quarter of 2021 or sooner. The plan includes almost doubling the size of the complex, with new retail spaces, a new main entrance, more shaded spots and, if all goes well, a relocated Second Presbyterian Church building.
The abandoned church now sits at 13th Street and Jefferson Avenue and would be used as the site’s second focal point.
“That is a local landmark, so it’s got to get a certificate of appropriateness,” Harrison said.
