The city of Waco will host a public meeting Wednesday afternoon to receive public input on a project to improve Lake Shore Drive from Wooded Acres Drive to North 19th Street.
The Waco City Council approved $3.7 million in upgrades for the stretch last month. The work includes pavement improvements, bridge repairs, curb and gutter replacements and vehicle detection cameras to govern traffic signals.
Work is slated to begin in the coming weeks and end by June.
The meeting lasts from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Central Christian Church at 4901 Lake Shore Dr. Officials will give a project overview presentation at 5:15 p.m.
Jim Reed, a city engineering capital program manager, has said about 13,200 vehicles use the stretch on a daily basis.
The project, which came in about $400,000 less than a traffic engineering estimate, is funded by the city's 2018-19 street improvement program budget. The wastewater improvement budget will fund utility work associated with the project.
Councilman Jim Holmes, whose district includes the area, has said he hears constituents call the area "Lack Shore Drive" due to a lack of asphalt.