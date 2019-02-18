The city of Waco is expected to call off its May 4 council election after a candidate for the District 4 seat dropped out Monday.
Nicholas St. John, a lab technician and student teacher, said he decided not to challenge incumbent Dillon Meek after meeting him and learning more about his positions in the nonpartisan role of councilman.
“I guess I judged Mr. Meek by his cover,” St. John said. “I saw his voting history was Republican, and I’m more progressive. ... Honestly, the more I looked, the more I liked him. ... I decided he’s the right man for the job.”
He said he agreed with many of Meek’s policy positions, such as regulations on payday lenders.
Meek, an attorney with the Rydell investment firm who was first elected in 2015, is set to serve his third two-year term serving the North Waco district.
Meanwhile, Hector Sabido is set to take over the District 2 seat from long-serving Councilwoman Alice Rodriguez, and Jim Holmes is unopposed for re-election in District 5.
The city of Waco has not had an uncontested council election since 2002. In that year the city held a May election anyway on a referendum for firefighter bargaining rights.
City Secretary Esmeralda Hudson said the official action to cancel the election is set for March 5. Canceling the election will save the city an estimated $23,000, she said.