Three of the most car accident-prone intersections in Waco could soon receive improvements funded by the Texas Department of Transportation.
The city of Waco on Friday applied for $571,500 in state grants to improve the intersections of Park Lake Drive and 19th Street; Bosque Boulevard and the 25th Street-26th Street corridor; and 19th Street and Lake Shore Drive.
Officials will learn by Dec. 1 whether the state will fund sidewalk and accessibility improvements, new pedestrian signals and traffic signal upgrades. If the grant is successful, the city will fund 10 percent of each project.
There have been 40 crashes in the last five years at the 19th Street and Lake Shore Drive intersection and 86 crashes at the Bosque Boulevard intersections at 25th and 26th Streets, said Christine Miller, a city traffic engineer in training.
“We wouldn’t be able to affect any of these intersections within our pavement improvement program or a sidewalk program,” Miller said. “So having the ability to apply for a grant that would encompass multiple, different facets of our transportation infrastructure at select locations, is quite beneficial.”
Accident numbers for the Park Lake Drive and 19th Street intersection weren’t immediately available, but District 1 Councilwoman Andrea J. Barefield said the area’s peril was raised to her even before her May election. The lanes of Park Lake Drive on either side of 19th Street do not align, forcing traffic to veer right to continue going straight.
Cedar Ridge Elementary School, an H-E-B grocery store and McLennan Community College are located on or near the intersection, and pedestrians often cross the intersection to go to H-E-B, Barefield said.
“With MCC in proximity and the school, the necessity shopping that’s there and even the restaurants and the businesses, it’s just too many people interacting in that corridor to ignore the safety concerns,” Barefield said. “So I am very glad that the intersection in our district was chosen because it is absolutely necessary.”
Provident Heights Elementary School and the Waco Baha’i Center sit at the Bosque Boulevard intersections. The city of Waco is set to place a fire station two blocks east at the former 25th Street Theatre.
“The 25th Street corridor is a really important area in our community’s future development,” District 4 Councilman Dillon Meek said. “As the city puts capital investment into that district with the fire station going in there, continued thinking about how to make this an attractive business district is important. I think that a walkable intersection at the location of Bosque and 25th and 26th Street is a great step towards that end.”
Proposed safety improvements to the area known as the “17th-18th-19th Street Corridor” align with the findings of a city-commissioned study, which found earlier this year that lane removals could reduce speed and enhance safety. Though lane removals are not included in this grant, the corridor stretching to Lake Shore Drive could continue seeing upgrades.
“It’s important for people to know that we spent all that time and energy to really understand what the 17th-18th-19th Street Corridor should be and really balance the interest of businesses and pedestrians,” Meek said. “And the grants we’re applying for are consistent with the findings of that study. It’s really the first step of some action from that study.”