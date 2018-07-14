A property tax windfall will help the city of Waco realize its goal of stepping up street improvement spending in the proposed 2018-19 budget released Friday.
The budget calls for a $17.1 million investment into city streets, a more than 70 percent increase from last year. Those improvements will be funded partly by new bond-funded debt as well as a $3.3. million cash outlay made possible by a growing tax base.
Based on a steady tax rate of 77.6 cents per $100 valuation, the city expects to increase property tax revenues by 9.8 percent, or about $6.6 million, for a total of $72.69 million. At the same time, sales tax revenues are expected to increase by 2.8 percent.
The increased revenue will also help pay for a variety of other growing expenses, including $5.4 million in salary and benefit adjustments. All city employees will receive 3 percent raises under the proposed budget.
The tax-supported general fund, which pays for basic services such as public safety, streets and parks, sits at $142.1 million, up 7.8 percent over last year.
“I think it’s really a good, lean budget,” City Manager Wiley Stem III said. “I think we’ve worked with the council really well to start moving some more resources toward infrastructure, particularly streets, which is important to our council and all of our citizens.”
In May, city staff proposed dedicating $10 million for street work, but the council Budget and Audit Committee asked for more. One month later, the city staff responded with a $17.1 million capital improvement project proposal, which council members appreciated. Mayor Kyle Deaver has said he wants the city to eventually spend $25 million per year on streets.
A $20 million general government bond will help pay for the project.
Capital improvement program funds are centered on the street management, the Elm Avenue streetscape project, a fire station replacing the 25th Street Theatre, general park improvements, improvements to the Waco Convention Center, Waco Regional Airport improvements and rolling stock.
The council will hold public hearings in the next two months on both the tax rate and budget before they go into effect Oct. 1.
“The council’s been engaged all along in the development,” Stem said. “For that reason, I think we’re going to have a really good interaction between the council and the staff as they continue to review the budget up until the time they vote on it. It should be very positive.”
The city council will begin discussing the budget at a 3 p.m. work session Tuesday at the Bosque Theater at the Waco Convention Center. It will adopt the budget on Aug. 21 and the tax rate on Sept. 4, according to the city’s schedule.