Mill and overlay work on about 20 stressed streets is set to start soon.
The Waco City Council passed a resolution Tuesday awarding a $4 million contract to Texas Materials Group Inc. for the work in various neighborhoods around the city. The contract is part of an ongoing plan to improve city streets.
“This project will touch 20 city streets and cover just under 7 centerline miles of city streets,” City Manager Wiley Stem III said.
The project includes work on: Clifton Street, from Faulkner Lane to the city limits; Evans Drive, from Gholson Road to Mahalia Drive; Home Circle, from Mahalia Drive to a dead end; King Cole Drive , from Home Circle to Mahalia Drive; Louis Street from Mahalia Drive to King Cole Drive; Mahalia Drive, from Gholson Road to Home Circle; Garden Drive, from Highway 77 to Old Robinson Road; American Plaza, from Loop 340 to Old McGregor Road; Bosque Boulevard, from Loop 340 to the city limits; Chapel Road, from Hewitt Drive to Chapelwood Drive; Londonderry Drive, from Old McGregor Road to Sanger Avenue; Mall Drive, from Sanger Avenue to Fairway Road; Marillac Road, from Richland West Circle to American Plaza; Medical Parkway, from Londonderry Drive to Loop 340; New Road, from Bagby to the city limits; Old McGregor Road, from Loop 340 to Londonderry Drive; the length of Richland West Circle; Wheatland Drive, from Bosque Lane to Speegleville Road; Harvest Lane, from Bosque Lane to a cul-de-sac; and Oak Street, from Speegleville Road to its dead end.
“It encompasses a number of the streets that we’ve been getting complaints on, that need a little bit more than just the normal sealed coat that we’ve been doing,” Stem said.
Texas Materials Group submitted the lowest bid at $3,637,106.31, with a $363,710.63 construction contingency, meaning construction costs cannot exceed $4,000,816.94. Funding for the project came from a 2018-19 Capital Improvement Plan street improvement bond.
Assistant public works director Amy Burlarley-Hyland said the mill and overlay process is more involved than a surface-level fix. Crews will grind away the first few inches of asphalt, then repave the road once it is smooth and level.
“These were roads that needed a higher level of work. Just doing more work on top wasn’t an option,” Burlarley-Hyland said. “We’re just going to make it smooth and functional.”
She said the project is part of the Better Streets Waco program funded by the city council last year. A map of planned projects can be found at https://bit.ly/2Z3SPd9.
The work is expected to take between four and six weeks once it starts.