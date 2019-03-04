As some local governments sign up to partner with McLennan County to run their May 4 elections, several are striking out on their own, or canceling their elections for lack of contested candidates.
The Waco City Council on Tuesday will vote to join several other cities and school districts in canceling their elections.
Meanwhile, McLennan County will run the joint general election for the cities of Bellmead, Crawford, Gholson, Hewitt and Mart as well as Crawford ISD, Lorena ISD, Midway ISD and Robinson ISD. Those nine entities share early voting locations, allowing eligible voters to choose any of the five sites during early voting, which runs from April 22-30.
The city of McGregor, Connally ISD and McGregor ISD will run their own elections and not use the county’s vote centers.
For the county-run elections, early voting locations include McLennan County Elections Administration Office in the Records Building, 214 N. Fourth St., Suite 300; Robinson Community Center, 106 W. Lyndale Ave.; First Assembly of God Church, 6701 Bosque Blvd.; Bellmead City Hall, 3015 Bellmead Drive; and Crawford High School, 200 Pirate Drive.
Crawford was added this year as an early voting location because Coryell County is not having a May election, McLennan County Elections Administrator Kathy Van Wolfe said.
Crawford ISD, which has a bond issue on the May ballot, extends into Coryell County. The district agreed to pay McLennan County to have an early voting location within the city so Coryell County voters wouldn’t have to drive as far, she said.
The 65 Coryell County voters eligible to vote on the bond election may only cast a ballot at the Crawford early voting location, Van Wolfe said. That’s because McLennan County does not have real-time, electronic voter history information to be able to track them, she said.
Van Wolfe said it’s not unusual for school districts to cross county lines, but such districts typically wait to hold their elections in November, when all counties hold elections.
While the city of McGregor, Connally ISD and McGregor ISD are hosting their own elections, the entities agreed to lease voting equipment from the county, Van Wolfe said. One vote machine for use during early voting and on election day is about $800, she said.
The cost for an entity to contract with the county for the county to run the election varies based on how many governmental bodies throughout the county need to hold an election, she said.
“It certainly is going to be probably more than $800,” she said.
The city of McGregor will hold early voting at City Hall, 302 S. Madison Ave.
McGregor residents are voting on whether to legalize the sale of mixed beverages in certain restaurants. McGregor ISD voters will decide who fills the at-large seat on the school board: incumbent Tony Ocampo or Alfredo M. Macedo.
McGregor ISD will hold early voting at the McGregor ISD Administration Building, 525 Bluebonnet Pkwy. Voters can select four individuals to fill the at-large seats on the school board. There are 12 people running for four seats, including: Robbie Jo Allison, Joe Franks, Chad Kasting, Chris Knox, David Lillard, Shane Lorenz, Andrea Martin-McDaniel, Chad Miller, Kyle R Paschall, Gary Zacharias, Missy Zacharias, and Troy Zacharias.
McGregor ISD early voting clerk Lisa Rainey said she doesn’t believe the district has ever contracted with the county to hold an election.
“We have just had the practice of holding our own,” she said.
Connally ISD early voting clerk Candace Teele said that district also has had a longstanding practice of holding their own elections. The school board has always agreed it was easier for local senior citizens and staff to vote at the administration building at 200 Cadet Way during early voting because it is closer, Teele said.
There is one contested race on the ballot as Don Hancock and Danny Raines vie for the Place 2 seat on the school board.
The last day to register to vote for all residents is April 4.
Applications for ballot by mail must be received no later than the close of business on April 23.
Applications for ballot by mail should be mailed to:
Kathy E. Van Wolfe
McLennan County Elections Administrator
P.O. Box 2450 Waco, Texas 76703-2450.
The county will keep more information on the elections up to date at co.mclennan.tx.us./337/Elections.