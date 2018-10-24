A free event in downtown Waco on Friday aims to help residents and visitors find connections in the community, whether through friendship, employment, housing or good food.
The first Find Your Waco Life Fair hosted by the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce is set for 1 to 4 p.m. Friday at the Freedom Fountain at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave. The event is aimed at people and families of all ages and backgrounds, whether they are new to Waco, visitors, job seekers or longtime locals looking for something new, said Jennifer Branch, the chamber’s director of existing industries and workforce development.
It will be like a job fair but for somebody’s life and will include more than 80 exhibitors, Start Up Waco spokesperson Carole Fergusson said. The nonprofit Start Up Waco is participating in the fair.
It will be divided into a “Find Your Tribe” section, a “Find Your Career” section, a “Find Your Space” section and a “Find Your Flavor” section.
“Find Your Tribe” will feature representatives from churches, nonprofits, fitness facilities, networking groups, athletics groups, and other hobby organizations.
“We’re trying to help people that may not be familiar with Waco feel connected,” Branch said.
“Find Your Career” will feature local employers offering either full-time or part-time positions, or internships.
“Whether it’s a nonprofit looking for some volunteers or a restaurant looking for part-time help we want all opportunities to be presented,” Branch said.
Employers will include educational organizations, staffing agencies, hospitals and healthcare companies, manufacturing companies, aerospace companies, professional service companies and tech companies. Job seekers are encouraged to dress “snappy casual,” and to bring paper copies of their resume.
“Find Your Space” will feature real estate agents, apartment complex representatives, hotels, school district officials and bank and roofing companies, among others.
“Find Your Flavor” will feature representatives from several food-related industries, including restaurants, bars, wedding venues and grocers.
The chamber will also send a bus to Killeen to pick up soldiers free of charge to bring them to the event, Branch said.
“We didn’t want transportation to be a barrier why they couldn’t attend,” she said.
In addition to the booths outside, there will be breakout sessions at McLennan Hall in the Convention Center. Waco At A Glance will start at 1:30 p.m.; resume writing at 2 p.m.; interview tips at 2:30 p.m.; economic development at 3 p.m.; entrepreneurship at 3:30 p.m. and young professionals at 4 p.m.
In case of inclement weather, the fair will be moved inside.
Parking will be available in the convention center parking lot at Third Street and Franklin Avenue and in the city lot at Fourth Street and Austin Avenue.
For more information or to preregister, go to wacochamber.com/ findyourwaco, email jbranch@wacochamber.com, call 757-5625 or text FINDYOURWACO to 797979.
The chamber hopes to make it an annual event, Branch said.