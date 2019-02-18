It was lucky that South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department staff found the three mountain lion cubs in the Black Hills, less lucky they also discovered the dead body of the cubs’ mother.
But the story gets better from there. All three cubs now have a forever home, including a female named Tawakoni, who is destined for Cameron Park Zoo.
Right now, all three cubs reside at the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Gardens, where their development is being closely monitored by the zoo’s veterinary care team, according to a news release. The team will examine the cubs Wednesday, weighing and vaccinating them. The zoo will stream the examination on Facebook Live.
Cameron Park Zoo will adopt the sole female cub once she is ready to part with her brothers, said Terri Cox, programs and exhibits curator at the Waco zoo. The zoos have not set a date on when they will move the cub because it depends on how she develops.
“We just want this one to have as much socialization as possible,” Cox said. “The main reason to keep her with her siblings as long as we can is to socialize her and make sure she will be good with other animals.”
Tawakoni will live in Cameron Park Zoo’s Brazos River Country exhibit, which displays native species that live or lived along the river.
Cox helped choose the cub’s name after Oklahoma City Zoo staff suggested selecting names that honor Native American tribes, she said. The Tawakoni tribe, a branch of the Wichita tribe, inhabited the banks of the Brazos River and allied itself with the Hueco tribe. Waco is named after the Hueco. Tawakoni means “river bend among red sand hills.”
The two male cubs are named Toho, which means “cougar god,” and Tanka, from Wakan Tanka meaning “great spirit” in the Lakota language, according to the news release. All three cubs are nine weeks old and weigh 9 to 10 pounds.
Once Tawakoni is ready to be moved to Waco, Cameron Park Zoo keepers will try to introduce her to the zoo’s older female mountain lion, Robles.
“The introduction process is a rather slow one, and the animals lead that,” Cox said. “We don’t want to rush anything.”
Robles lost her sister, Paso, last month to pneumonia. Paso and Robles came to Cameron Park Zoo in 2003 after the California Fish and Game Service rescued the sisters in 2001.
If Tawakoni and Robles do not get along, they will take turns going on exhibit, Cox said.
Oklahoma City Zoo staff arranged to take the kittens from South Dakota once they learned from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums that the cubs needed homes, a news release states. South Dakota state protocol dictates that game officials must attempt to locate and recover any dependent cubs when a female mountain lion dies. Any such cubs must be placed with an accredited zoo, such as the ones in Waco and Oklahoma City.
“By bringing these orphaned cubs to the OKC Zoo and providing them with the care, veterinary monitoring and enriching environment needed to thrive, we are ensuring their survival,” said Tyler Boyd, OKC Zoo animal curator, in a statement.
The mountain lion is known by many names including catamount, cougar, panther or puma, according to the zoo. Native to the Americas, mountain lions once roamed most of the country, but now the largest populations inhabit the western U.S.
Mountain lions are apex predators, meaning they are not prey to other animals. These large carnivores are built for hunting and help control deer and other animal populations from reaching unhealthy levels. Adult mountain lions are recognized for their solid tawny coats, but cubs are born with spots that vanish before they are a year old.
Also, mountain lion cubs are born with blue eyes that change to yellow around 16 to 18 months old. They are considered near-threatened, although they were once almost driven to extinction.