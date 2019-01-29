Loki, Cameron Park Zoo’s first shark who made his debut two months ago, died this month in an altercation with a moray eel that shared his tank.
Zookeepers learned of the incident Jan. 19, after the shark died the previous night, said Terri Cox, curator for programs and exhibits.
“It was just a devastating loss for us,” Cox said. “It was very sad for the keepers.”
Loki, a 4-year-old bonnethead shark, first appeared to the public in the Flower Garden Banks exhibit in November. He was born in Springfield, Missouri, and had been at the Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga. Cameron Park Zoo officials made a 13-hour trip with him from there to Waco.
He was about 2½ feet long, weighed about 4 pounds and was known to eat 18 pieces of shrimp, his favorite food, in one sitting.
Aquarium officials in Chattanooga were concerned for Loki’s safety in Tennessee because his tank held sand tiger sharks that threatened him, zoo officials said in November. Cox said it is a surprise that the eel, about the same size as Loki, presented an issue.
The zoo solicited extensive consulting before bringing Loki to Waco, Cox said. Third-party aquarium officials the zoo has contacted since Loki's death have been mystified that an eel attacked a bonnethead shark, she said. Bonnetheads have a lifespan of 12 years and are related to hammerhead sharks, according to the zoo.
The tank where Loki was held is made to mimic the Gulf of Mexico, a common environment for bonnetheads. His acclimation to his new home had impressed the staffers, they told the Tribune-Herald in November.
“It’s like one of your dogs kills another dog,” Cox said. “It’s a really tough position to be in. … It’s devastating to us. It’s one of those things you can't predict, you can’t control.”
She said plans to bring Loki’s brother, Thor, to the zoo have been halted. The bonnethead siblings were named after mythological figures that have been popularized in comic books and films.