Volunteers pulled an old payphone, two shopping carts, and a computer out of the Brazos River during the semi-annual Keep Waco Beautiful cleanup Saturday.
“It’s really random some of the stuff we pull out of the river,” said Keep Waco Beautiful director Ashley Millerd with a laugh.
At past cleanups, Millerd said, volunteers found a flat-screen television, vacuum cleaners, a complete set of patio furniture and a dog igloo in the river. One young volunteer retrieved one pound of cigarette butts from the Brazos early Saturday morning.
A post-4th of July tradition for the past six years, Keep Waco Beautiful, an affiliate of Keep Texas Beautiful and Keep America Beautiful, has hosted the cleanup following the holiday weekend.
The Waco Paddle Company partnered with the group offering dozens of kayaks and canoes so volunteers could better retrieve the debris.
On average, Millerd said, volunteers remove one to two tons of debris from the downtown stretch of the Brazos River in a single cleanup event.
“What happens is, not a lot of people realize that the litter that gets put out on the streets, it ends up in the storm drains and whenever you get a hard rain, you know or any kind of rain, that water doesn’t go back to the water treatment plant, it goes straight to the river,” Millerd said. “So all that debris and trash that goes down the drains ends up in the river.”
If not removed, the trash from the Brazos River could environmentally impact other waterways in the state.
“If it’s coming from us, it’s going to go downstream,” she said. “Every river leads to an ocean.”
About one hundred volunteers joined the effort either by foot on the river banks, or by canoe or kayak, Saturday morning.
“We’ve been doing it for the past three years now and it’s something really fun to do,” said Brenda Alvarado, 24. “I think the first year we were surprised at everything we found and then today we found that.” Alvarado pointed to a large piece of chicken wire wrapped around a 3-foot-long section of Styrofoam she pulled from the river.
“It’s a really good experience for the younger kids too, to get them involved to see what’s out there,” said volunteer Kim Brucker. “My son is 11. It was an eye opener for him. It’s a good learning experience.”
Reith Brucker, 11, said he was pleased to know he made the environment look better.
“I’ve picked up almost everything,” he said. “We’ve found a lot of bottles, glass bottles.”
Last year, they found a mattress.
With the TriWaco Triathlon next weekend, Millerd said it’s especially important to clean the Brazos before the athletes jump in.
“We love to make it pretty for everyone, including the people who actually live here,” she said. “All of my outdoor people really support us keeping it clean because they fish in there. It’s a huge resource for Waco.”
Janet Wallace, Keep Waco Beautiful board member, said this event’s attendance beat past cleanups.
“It started out very, very small,” she said. “And now the whole community comes and it’s really great. I think we had almost 100 (volunteers) come today. That’s the most we’ve ever had.”