The city of Waco issued a notification Thursday urging residents in the Old Lorena Road and Chapel Road areas to boil their water before consuming it.
A leak in the area caused water pressure to drop and create the risk of contamination in the lines, city officials said. Crews were repairing the lines Thursday afternoon. Until further notice from the city, residents should bring water to a boil for two minutes then cool it before using it for drinking, cooking or making ice.
Affected streets include Old Lorena Road north of Presley Drive, and Chapel Road west of Old Lorena Road.
Others include Presley Dr., Hope Circle, Lorea Meadows Drive, Mourning Dove Lane, Summer Harvest Drive, Marcy Lane, Coleman's Cove, Rabbit Hill Road, Possum's End, Armadillo Drive, Longhorn Drive, Riverview Road, Southfork Circle, North Bend Court, Crooked Creek Road, Belver Drive, Eagle Crest Drive, Fox Ridge Road and Pence Drive.
For more information, call 299-CITY (2489).