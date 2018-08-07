Placing a landfill off TK Parkway would cost the city of Waco almost $2 million more in infrastructure and another $2.4 million more in annual hauling costs compared to its originally proposed site off Old Lorena Road, consultants told the Waco City Council on Tuesday.
Monthly residential garbage rates would increase from $14.20 to $14.79 for the Old Lorena Road site, or $17.43 for the TK Parkway site. The Old Lorena Road site is owned by the city and sits next to the existing Waco Regional Landfill. Neighbors along Highway 84 started organizing against its use as a landfill in 2016 as the city announced plans to start permitting work. The city announced July 27 it was considering buying the TK Parkway site, and Axtell-area neighbors had organized opposition by the time the council approved a $1.8 million land buy last week.
The comparison in rates indicates city staffers and council members have not ruled out sticking with the Old Lorena Road site, which also is the subject of a lawsuit filed last year in state district court.
“I appreciate all the work that’s gone into this,” Mayor Kyle Deaver said. “We’ve obviously got a lot more work, a lot more study to do. There will be things that will come up that we’ll have to consider and adjust for. This is a big project for the city and a long-term project.”
Jed Walker, president of the engineering and surveying firm Walker Partners, said road widening and improvements would cost about $2.16 million. Costs for drainage, water supply, on-site wastewater improvements and right-of-way acquisition would add up to $3,139,763 in infrastructure costs for the site near Axtell, Walker said.
People opposing the city’s consideration of the site have said increased traffic and fast-moving garbage trucks in the area would make the intersection at TK Parkway and Highway 31 more dangerous.
Widening the road and improving on-site wastewater infrastructure would cost $1,207,500 at the Old Lorena Road site, Walker said.
David Yanke, president of environmental practice at NewGen Strategies & Solutions, said hauling costs for the TK Parkway site would also be significantly higher. Annual hauling costs would increase by $3.25 million for the TK Parkway site, about four times more than the $827,000 increase for the Old Lorena Road site.
About $1.4 million of the cost difference would come because the TK Parkway site would require new routes, while the Old Lorena Road site would not.
“These trucks are spending more time off-route having to drive to the (Axtell) landfill site that you’re not going to be able to pick up as many cans,” Yanke said. “So in looking at what you’re doing right now with those trucks, this forecast looks at adding two additional residential automated routes, two brush and bulky routes, two commercial roll-off (routes) and one commercial front load route.”
City Manager Wiley Stem III said other factors, including more environmental studies and the potential loss of commercial customers at either site, are likely to affect cost estimates moving forward.
“We still have some environmental review to do on either site, and that could have some costs associated with it,” Stem said. “It could impact these rate indicators.”
The council has said the existing landfill is expected to be full in six to eight years and the permitting process once a new site is chosen will take a few years.