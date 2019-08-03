When Tim Vaugh first got into recycling business in the 1990s, it was on the upswing.
China was buying massive quantities of unsorted materials in bulk, and sorting them on-site. The demand, and the price, for recyclable material was strong. Vaugh's company, Waco-based Sunbright Recycling, sold about 20 percent of its material in the Far East, primarily China.
Then came National Sword.
“When the world’s largest country and second largest economy exits a market, it will naturally be very negatively felt by all players,” Vaugh said. “Since then, pricing for all grades of scrap, paper, plastic and metals, have been driven to very low levels.”
Vaugh described National Sword as “devastating,” and said it changed the international market more or less overnight.
Since early 2018, with the implementation of its so-called National Sword policy, China has banned many scrap materials and has not accepted others unless they meet an extremely strict contamination rate of 0.5 percent, according to the National Waste and Recycling Association. Previously, China had been the destination for about 40 percent of the United States’ paper, plastics, and other recyclables.
“The supply outweighs the demand,” Vaugh said. “Bulky grades of recycling are being stockpiled.”
Sunbright has an agreement with the city of Waco to sort the recyclables collected as part of its curbside program. The company then sells them for a profit. Waco uses a single stream recycling model, which doesn’t require users to sort recycling by type.
Vaugh said all of Waco’s curbside plastic and metal is sold domestically, and about a third of Waco’s fibers are sold to Mexico. About 90% of Waco’s commercial recycling is sold domestically and the rest goes to Mexico.
Sunbright sells up to 200 tons of materials a day. Most paper grades sell for between $20 and $60 a ton, and most plastics between $20 and $200 a ton.
Sunbright limited the kinds of materials it can accept as paper and plastic companies have lowered prices in response to the glut of materials in the wake of National Sword.
“There’s a disconnect,” Vaugh said. “So many grades that could be recycled, can’t be anymore.”
Recycling participation
Recycling Services Program Coordinator Anna Dunbar said Waco’s curbside recycling program hasn’t changed that much over the years. Participation hovers around 50% of household solid waste customers, an all-time high.
She said single stream recycle program collected every other week is simple enough to be effective and the real number is likely higher, as voluntary forms of recycling are not tracked.
“I think over the last decade or so it’s become more and more common,” Dunbar said.
She said the key to high participation is keeping it uncomplicated. Single stream recycling, bins provided for no extra fee, home delivery and assistance for people with limited mobility have all contributed to the high rate.
Waco does not accept glass containers in its curbside recycling program, but does accept glass at its Cobbs Recycling Site, at 2021 N 44th St.
Hand sorting
Vaugh said materials like film, bags and small plastic food containers have to be pulled out and discarded and, as always, a fair amount of trash makes it into the recycling bins.
“We always get more trash than we should, but that’s just part of the game,” Vaugh said.
Materials like paper, cardboard, soda and water bottles, milk cartons, detergent containers aluminum and certain grades of plastics are all still acceptable, but all recycling must be sorted by humans, a process that easily becomes costly and dangerous. Vaugh said in some cases, plastic containers with used needles inside of them end up in recycling bins, and have injured Sunbright employees on more than one occasion.
In other cases, perfectly safe and recyclable material ends up rejected because it's contaminated. Plastic bags, for example, could hypothetically be recycled, but they are problematic because of the random trash that often ends up inside of them. Removing receipts, loose change and trash is slow work, making it less profitable.