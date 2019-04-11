Art on Elm, a celebration of local art and place, returns to central Elm Avenue on Saturday with its traditional mix of visual art, live music, food and drink and arts and crafts vendors, plus an expanded Elm Tea Fest and organizers’ fervent hope for good weather.
Unseasonably cold temperatures cut short last year’s festival, sending vendors home early and participants inside to view art. Rainy and windy weather also has visited the festival in the past.
“It’s our turn for a sunny day,” said Doreen Ravenscroft, executive director of the Waco Cultural Arts Festival, one of the festival organizers.
But the National Weather Service forecast for Waco as of Thursday night includes a 100 percent chance of rain during the day Saturday.
The eighth annual festival, held primarily between Dallas and Sherman Streets, was created by NeighborWorks Waco to draw attention to one of East Waco’s main streets and promote local art.
Rapoport Academy students and faculty organized a student art exhibit that will be shown at the ArtPlace building at 418 Elm Ave. The show of non-student art at the Brazos Event Center, 520 Elm Ave., will feature a banner previewing a mural by Waco artists Ira Watkins and Chesley Smith planned for the Diversified Products building at 11th Street and Webster Avenue.
The Elm Tea Fest, which debuted last year, returns to the Brazos Event Center with two sittings, one at 2 p.m. and the second at 3:30 p.m. Tea tickets are $20.
An arts and crafts market, children’s activities, live music and food trucks will set up on Elm Avenue.