The Waco City Council’s $17 million investment in street improvements for this upcoming fiscal year will soon lead to results, officials say.
Jim Reed, a city engineering capital program manager, presented a timeline for the plan Tuesday at McLane Stadium’s presidential suite during the council’s annual retreat.
The budget represents an almost $14 million hike in such spending, and it is expected to increase over the next three years.
“I think we’re going to see huge dividends in this very quickly,” District 3 Councilman John Kinnaird said.
On a scale from zero to 100, the current pavement condition of Waco roads is 45.8, Reed said. City leaders have said a rating of 70 or above is considered a mostly successful street.
“We’ve got a long way to go, but the finances that we’ve received will definitely start making a difference,” Reed said.
He pointed to the intersection of Gurley Lane and 18th Street as a candidate for crack sealing and filling, and cracks at the intersection of Keys Creek Drive and Creek Ridge Drive could be filled by “slurry seal,” which would preserve the area for an additional three to five years.
Microsurfacing, which adds five to eight years of life to a roadway, will happen at the intersection of Austin Avenue and Seventh Street, Reed said. Other intersections needing more serious improvements include 40th Street and Ethel Avenue, Washington Avenue and Fourth Street, Cherry Street and Seventh Street, and 43rd Street and Sanger Avenue.
Sections of Old Hewitt Road, from U.S. Highway 84 to Imperial Drive, and Bagby Avenue, from State Highway 6 to New Road, will undergo full reclamations, with the projects going to bid in November.
“Where are we headed? I think it’s going to be positive,” Reed said.
And Speegleville Road, from Highway 84 to the Middle Bosque River, will undergo reclamation, and the project will be bid in April.
Mars Drive, from Hewitt Drive to Texas Central Parkway, and Old Hewitt Road, from Imperial Drive to Mars Drive, will undergo the same procedure in March.