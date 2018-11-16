Saturday
Women’s Ministry Thanksgiving Luncheon, 11 a.m., New Hope Baptist Church, 915 North Sixth Street, Speaker is Ryan Reed. A donation of two canned goods is requested to benefit the local food drive. Call: 744-5800.
Sunday
117th anniversary and homecoming, 3 p.m., First Baptist Church NBC, 613 Jefferson Ave. Guest church is Eighth Street Baptist Church with the Rev. Roscoe Harrison. Call: 548-1040.
Pastor and Sister Vonzell Baucham Jr.’s 13th anniversary, 11 a.m., St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 422 Sherman St. Guest: Bishop Willie Thompkins and the New Generation Church. Call 757-0552.
128th anniversary, 2 p.m., Nazareth Missionary Baptist Church, Perry. Guest pastor is the Rev. Leonard Jones of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Mart.
144th Anniversary Celebration, 3:30 p.m., St. James United Methodist Church, 3311 Park Lake Dr. Special Guest: Dr. Edward Ross, Abundant Love Fellowship Church.
Family & Friends Day Celebration, 3 p.m., Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 1001 Sherman St.
Monday
Fifteen turkey dinners drawing, noon, Mission Waco’s Jubilee Market, 1505 N. 15th St. Customers can register each time food is purchased in the store. Winners do not have to be present to win.
First United Methodist men’s prayer group begins selling Collin Street Bakery fruitcakes, pecans and walnuts, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 4901 Cobbs Drive. Proceeds benefit local charities.
Upcoming
Pastor aid program, Nov. 25, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. Fifth St.
Mission Waco’s annual Biker Toy Run, 8-11:30 a.m., Nov. 25, beginning at Flying J, 2409 S. New Road.
Women’s conference, 9 a.m., Dec. 8, True Vine Worship Center. Call: 537-1172.
Men’s and Women’s Day, 3:30 p.m., Dec. 9, New Deliverance MBC, 1400 N. Fifth St. Speaker: Nika LJ Davis. Call: 799-2441.
96th Annual Homecoming worship service, 3 p.m., Nov. 25, New Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1113 Payne Street. Special guest: Pastor Duriel Stimpson, Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church