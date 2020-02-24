Weather Alert

THIS IS A CHILD ABDUCTION ALERT ISSUED BY THE TEXAS AMBER ALERT NETWORK. THE MESQUITE POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEARCHING FOR NYLA CROCKETT. SHE IS A BLACK FEMALE AND IS 8 MONTHS OLD. SHE HAS BROWN HAIR AND BROWN EYES. POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR CHENARIO CROCKETT. SHE IS A BLACK FEMALE AND IS 30 YEARS OLD. SHE IS 5 FEET 6 INCHES TALL AND WEIGHS 172 POUNDS. SHE HAS BROWN HAIR, BROWN EYES AND IS WEARING A GRAY SHIRT WITH BLUE JEANS. IT IS BELIEVED THAT SHE IS WEARING BROWN OR BLACK BOOTS. SHE IS BELIEVED TO BE IN CONNECTION WITH HER ABDUCTION. LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS BELIEVE THIS CHILD TO BE IN GRAVE OR IMMEDIATE DANGER. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS ABDUCTION...CALL THE MESQUITE POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 9...7...2...2...1...6...6...2...4...1. NEWS MEDIA POINT OF CONTACT IS MESQUITE POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 9...7...2...2...1...6...6...2...4...1.