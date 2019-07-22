A former McLennan County prosecutor now working in the Texas Attorney General's Office dismissed a child sexual assault case for the second time because of credibility issues with an important witness.
Assistant Attorney General Gabrielle Massey, who handled the case in Waco before she took the job in Austin, cited in her dismissal Monday that a "material witness" has not been truthful with her and she was forced to dismiss the case.
"State cannot proceed to trial without this material witness and state cannot ethically proceed to trial with this witness," Massey wrote in dismissing the case against Andrew Smith, 51.
Smith was set for trial Monday in Waco's 19th State District Court on three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child by contact. Smith had been charged with sexually abusing a 4-year-old boy in July and August 2007. The alleged victim, a former family member of Smith's, is now 16.
Because the jury was sworn in last week, jeopardy attached in the case and Smith cannot be tried on the charges again.
Smith's case has had at least seven priority trial settings since 2014. Massey dismissed the case in December after Associate Judge David Hodges rejected her motion for continuance and ordered the trial to proceed. However, she re-indicted Smith and scheduled the case for another priority trial setting.
Massey declined comment on the dismissal Monday. Smith's attorneys, Stephen Reed and Jessi Freud, also declined comment.
McLennan County First Assistant District Attorney Nelson Barnes said Massey, who was appointed as a special McLennan County prosecutor to handle the case, consulted with his office Monday before dismissing it. Massey asked to remain on the case after she changed jobs because she had developed a long-term relationship with the alleged victim in the case and District Attorney Barry Johnson agreed, Barnes said.
"Trial counsel found out over the weekend a material witness in the case was not being completely truthful with them, and we are ethically bound to do the right thing," Barnes said. "It was a witness that we could not proceed to trial without, and after learning that they had not been candid, we were duty bound to dismiss it. We are ethically bound not to put a witness on the stand we could not believe."
Massey, another assistant attorney general, a legal assistant and two interns from the AG's office in Austin came to Waco for jury selection last Thursday.
At least 44 people, most of whom were subpoenaed, were on the state's witness list, according to court records.
Smith rejected a plea offer from the state for deferred adjudication probation on a lesser injury to a child charge that would not have required him to register as a sex offender, court officials said.