Bellmead police and state authorities are investigating the discovery of a credit card skimmer on a fuel pump in Bellmead.

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation found the skimmer inside a fuel pump at the Chevron Food Mart at 3612 Bellmead Drive.

Investigators removed the skimmer but said they are unsure how long the skimmer was on the pump or how many customers may have been affected by the device, according to Bellmead police. 

Bellmead police urge anyone who finds suspicious activity on credit card accounts to contact them at 254-799-0251.

